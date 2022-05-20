 Skip to content

Practisim Designer Playtest update for 20 May 2022

Animate Cameras, Export Video, Quick Save, Rattlesnake Scanned Bays & More props

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.0.69

  • Option to turn off build list in PDF
  • Animate from camera to camera
  • Export loop to MP4 video
  • Quick Save CTRL-S
  • Inland Empire Bays and Props
  • Bays 1-10, except 6
  • Rosa's Cantina
  • Cardboard box stack
  • Tweaked cel shading to make props stand out more
  • Added option to auto calculate target numbers or not, in SETTINGS
  • Brought back Plain Gray Sky
  • Bug Fixes
  • Remove highlights when printing to PDF
  • Fixed some props causing high CPU usage
  • Fixed armored car prop launching player due to collision
  • Don't allow duplicated camera names
  • Synced Camera Selection in Camera Control & WSB
  • Select right camera when loaded from STG file
  • Made CZ model more compute friendly
  • Fixed not able to save the right camera photo
  • Fixed saving custom camera photo brightness
  • White Out not resetting after saving photo to file
  • After saving photo to file, don't exit camera mode
  • Canceling renaming camera name works properly
