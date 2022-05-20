Animate Cameras, Export Video, Quick Save, Rattlesnake Scanned Bays & More props

1.0.0.69
- Option to turn off build list in PDF
- Animate from camera to camera
- Export loop to MP4 video
- Quick Save CTRL-S
- Inland Empire Bays and Props
- Bays 1-10, except 6
- Rosa's Cantina
- Cardboard box stack
- Tweaked cel shading to make props stand out more
- Added option to auto calculate target numbers or not, in SETTINGS
- Brought back Plain Gray Sky
- Bug Fixes
- Remove highlights when printing to PDF
- Fixed some props causing high CPU usage
- Fixed armored car prop launching player due to collision
- Don't allow duplicated camera names
- Synced Camera Selection in Camera Control & WSB
- Select right camera when loaded from STG file
- Made CZ model more compute friendly
- Fixed not able to save the right camera photo
- Fixed saving custom camera photo brightness
- White Out not resetting after saving photo to file
- After saving photo to file, don't exit camera mode
- Canceling renaming camera name works properly
Changed files in this update