Backpacks with lights on them! Plus some other cool items.

v0.5.13

-Fixed mission windows sometimes not correctly selecting the default button when using a gamepad as the input

-Increased text animation speed in mission dialogs

-Setup animated mission text to let the user press the Cancel button to auto complete the text animation

-Setup a mission reward feedback in the mission menu

-Fixed broken health bar setup where blue health would render incorrectly

-Improved Archaeologist, Roshi, and Shu character setup for ground detection

-Fixed clothing wetness so it will turn off at the same rate no matter how deep the player goes underwater and the gradient is correct

-Improved Health bar locations for wood walls, stairs, floors, and stone walls and doors

-General bug fixes and stability improvements

-Fixed a bug when exiting a hammock using controller where it would activate the kick attack and damage the hammock

-Setup Story Pages to drop randomly from bottles. Pages will drop in a specific order and only once per world per character.

-Setup new Kickstarter weapons (can be found as a random drop in sunken bubble crates)

-Setup new Kickstarter recipes (can be found as random drops from bottles)

-Setup Repair Hammer so you can repair your contraptions

-Setup Blue Crystal Sickle for harvesting Fire flower safely

-Setup Fry Pan as a stun type weapon (can be found as a random drop in sunken bubble crates)

-Setup Backpack variants (Torch Backpack, Firefly Backpack) with lights on them to drive away some animal types and to provide night time light that isn't an equipped weapon.

-Improved combo cool down to remove the delay from most sword attacks after the third strike making combat smoother

-Setup Blue Crystal Weapons to not cause Fire Flower to explode on death. (this includes the new Blue Crystal Sickle, and Blue Crystal Arrows)

-Improved Backpack visuals

-Setup additional min spec hardware checks to provide more feedback to users if their machine is below spec

-Improved wood floor placement logic