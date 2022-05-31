Trainz Railroad Simulator 2022 - Out Now!

Trainz has been delivering the unique combination of easy to use world building tools and realistic train driving simulator for over 20 years, and we're very happy to announce our latest release, Trainz Railroad Simulator 2022 (TRS22), is now available on Steam.

If you've been part of the Trainz Community over the past 20 years, then we're glad to see you're still here and still enjoying building worlds, operating railroads and driving your favorite trains.

If you're new here, then it's time to jump on board and begin your new journey in Trainz. Discover the magic that has kept people coming back year after year since 2001.

In TRS22 you'll find five routes from around the world with incredible detailed scenery that stretches up to 15km into the distance. With over 400 different train cars included (locos, freight, passenger) there's something for everyone. And with our easy to use world building tools, you can build your own world from scratch or find a route you like and expand upon that.

And now in TRS22 you can build and drive online with friends in our new Multiplayer Surveyor mode.

If what's in the box isn't enough and you want to expand your journey, there are literally thousands more routes and trains to choose from on the Trainz Download Station (and your TRS22 purchase includes a First Class Ticket which gets you premium download speeds).

There's also an option to get even more out of Trainz with our "Trainz Plus" monthly or annual memberships. This gives you a huge list of bonus content and new features are added on a regular basis.