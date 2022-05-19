 Skip to content

Depth of Extinction update for 19 May 2022

55.2 - Even More Bug Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 8773633 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

​Hey all, I'm back with some more bug fixes that have been reported. Let's get right to it:

  • Merchant screen "Tier" display on some items was not showing up correctly
  • Combined Arms was activating after a "return fire" from an enemy on an overwatch
  • During a Run n Shoot, if the character spotted an enemy, an extra action point was being granted
  • Sometimes followers trying to retrieve an item that is blocked by cover were getting stuck.
  • Swapping controllers during gameplay was resulting in UI input not working

One other note:

  • Enemy movement is still occasionally causing a soft lock. I couldn't nail down what was causing this but i made sure that the bug reporting button was accessible (it was actually disabled during enemy turn whoops) so if anyone sees the issue, please let me know with a bug report!

