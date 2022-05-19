 Skip to content

Sky Haven update for 19 May 2022

Version 0.7.1.216

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Version 0.7.1.216

Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.216. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)

  • Improvements:
  • supplies contracts for each era
  • added and setup CargoFacility-1950, CargoFacility-1970
  • adjusted floor tiles
  • Bug fixes
  • fixed several crashes related to traffic system
  • fixed a loading issue that led to errors
  • fixed a rare crash during activation terminal building tool

