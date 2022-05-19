Version 0.7.1.216
Beta version is available in Betas tab(Right-click on Sky Haven in Library -> Properties -> Betas -> 0.7.1.216. In case if version is not shown in the list, restart steam)
- Improvements:
- supplies contracts for each era
- added and setup CargoFacility-1950, CargoFacility-1970
- adjusted floor tiles
- Bug fixes
- fixed several crashes related to traffic system
- fixed a loading issue that led to errors
- fixed a rare crash during activation terminal building tool
Changed depots in 0.7.1.216 branch