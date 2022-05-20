 Skip to content

VirtuaCreature update for 20 May 2022

Update 1.3

Build 8772546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Our new update is here! To learn more about what this update entails, please read Important changes coming to VirtuaCreature.

Patch Notes

  • Overhauled monetization; removed all microtransactions & added Premium Upgrade as a one-time purchase
  • Reset server; all user accounts have been removed
  • Significantly improved performance of Steam overlay
  • Users can now skip the account process and opt into offline-only mode
  • Added account logout to Network Plaza
  • Added account deletion to Network Plaza
  • Added XP increase for Rebirth creatures
  • Removed account overriding for Steam users
  • Removed referral system on account creation
  • Fixed incorrect case checking on account names
  • Fixed password generation error causing softlock in account creation
  • Fixed missing sounds on cooking screen

