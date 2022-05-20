Update 1.3

Hello,
Our new update is here! To learn more about what this update entails, please read Important changes coming to VirtuaCreature.
Patch Notes
- Overhauled monetization; removed all microtransactions & added Premium Upgrade as a one-time purchase
- Reset server; all user accounts have been removed
- Significantly improved performance of Steam overlay
- Users can now skip the account process and opt into offline-only mode
- Added account logout to Network Plaza
- Added account deletion to Network Plaza
- Added XP increase for Rebirth creatures
- Removed account overriding for Steam users
- Removed referral system on account creation
- Fixed incorrect case checking on account names
- Fixed password generation error causing softlock in account creation
- Fixed missing sounds on cooking screen
Changed files in this update