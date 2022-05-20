Release notes for Waves of Steel v0.47

This is a patch release. No new missions have been added.
Gameplay:
- Added Women's Suffrage flag.
- Added Tone cruiser parts; all planned playable ships are now in the game!
- Improved the button bindings to the post-combat screen, and removed the "retry mission" prompt.
- Most point-defense weapons have been flagged as being able to fire on missiles. Existing ships with those weapons installed will need to reconfigure the valid target types for those weapons.
- Torpedoes are generally faster and hit harder. Torpedo launchers get more ammo.
- Added rolloff torpedo launchers, which fire forwards.
- Torpedoes now course-correct after launching, so that the spread between them doesn't increase constantly. This should make them more effective at long range.
- The 56" gatling torpedo is now the 28" gatling torpedo; stats are otherwise unaffected. Existing ships using the old launcher will still show the old name.
- Tier-3 and higher ships are substantially harder to sink.
- The mass and HP bonus for using armor now varies more between different hulls. Armor stats are displayed on the hull stats card.
- Tweak the sound made by heavy gatling weapons
- Added new UI for indicating when a target is unable to be hit due to being too high for ballistic weapons to reach
- The spar torpedo weapon now gets infinite ammo
- Tweaked visuals when player is badly damaged
- Enemy ships that are nearly dead get set on fire
- Planes always go into evasion if they are targeted by a rocket or missile
- Torpedo and bomber planes have less ammo
- Anti-aircraft missiles require PD command to operate
- Tweaked appearance of missile smoke trails
- Tweaked music selection in many missions
- The ocean can now cast shadows
- Tweaked appearance of "ocean froth" at large distances
- Reduce amount of knockback that high-tier ships take when they take damage
Bugfixes:
- Fix some parts (e.g. sawblade, flight unit) not loading properly on saved ships
- Fix visual issue with player guns on extremely large ships
- Fix being unable to place drives in the Dreadnought and Konig battleships, and the Deutschland cruiser
- Fix planes not generating splashes when they hit the water
- Fix engine overdrive special VFX looking too small on large ships
- Fix a bug allowing more than 3 drives to be added to cruisers
- Fix misleading UI when trying to set autofire on weapons that cannot autofire, like the Energy Knife
- Fix misnamed "Ordinance Test Ship" -> "Ordnance"
- Fix Sakura bridge/aft bridge not providing any PD command or aux space
- Fix Squid weapon not having a turntable to explain how it can pivot
- Improve reliability of ASROC weapon, though it still has issues sometimes
- Fix planes not evading properly when flying in formation
- Fix a bug preventing non-animated weapons (e.g. VLS missile launchers) from being able to autofire
- Fix bug causing planes to fly below the surface of the ocean
- Fix two superstructure blocks not being available by default
- Fix the "ram 20 ships" achievement not working
- Fix bug causing the DD 1936 bridge to throw autotargeting off
- Fix a typo in one of the loading screen tips
- Fix large shadow being visible in the "Quetzalcoatl" cinematics
- Fix bad normals on Coleoptere plane
- Fix laser shotgun running out of VFX if fired rapidly
- Fix drone ships showing up in the ship designer
- Fix overlapping text in the combat HUD between the "survive timer" and "combat message"
- Fix the "invert Y axis" option not working
- Fix bug causing weapons with damage colliders (e.g. rocket jet exhaust, sawblade) to fire during cutscenes
Modding:
- Added projectileHomingRadius property; if set, weapons that can home will not start homing until they are within that radius of their target.
- Added projectilePID property, which allows customizing how missiles home in on targets, and how mines float.
- Added autofireRetargetChancePerSec, which controls how frequently the weapon will switch its current target when in autofire mode. Basically it allows configuring how much the gun cares about taking out individual targets vs. distributing fire across multiple targets.
- Buildings can have rotating parts; these work like rotating parts on guns
