War Brokers v469 Update

War Brokers v469
2022-05-19
- Improve startup time for WebGL version
- Fix recoil bug when switching from concussion grenade to AR [Community bug report]
- Fix leaderboard display holding newer grenades/mines [Community bug report]
- Fix RPG misfires [Community bug report]
- Remove reticule during emote [Community suggestion]
- Fix bug exiting vehicles through walls [Community bug report]
- Add joystick sensitivity slider
- If server has 8 or less players, make sure a smaller map appears on vote screen. There will be one large map and two small maps as options.
- Fix bug where chat would get selected by fire button
- Fix bug when you join a friend's server, it's full, then a free slot appears [Community bug report]
- Fix spelling of VEK SMG in Battle Royale [Community bug report]
- Fix bad packet bug in WebGL version
Changed files in this update