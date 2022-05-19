 Skip to content

War Brokers update for 19 May 2022

War Brokers v469 Update

2022-05-19

  • Improve startup time for WebGL version
  • Fix recoil bug when switching from concussion grenade to AR [Community bug report]
  • Fix leaderboard display holding newer grenades/mines [Community bug report]
  • Fix RPG misfires [Community bug report]
  • Remove reticule during emote [Community suggestion]
  • Fix bug exiting vehicles through walls [Community bug report]
  • Add joystick sensitivity slider
  • If server has 8 or less players, make sure a smaller map appears on vote screen. There will be one large map and two small maps as options.
  • Fix bug where chat would get selected by fire button
  • Fix bug when you join a friend's server, it's full, then a free slot appears [Community bug report]
  • Fix spelling of VEK SMG in Battle Royale [Community bug report]
  • Fix bad packet bug in WebGL version

