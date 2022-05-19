Regular Update - 0.4.0

Changed in 0.4.0:
NEW BUILDINGS:
- Esson Baari
- Ground Item Doubler
AUDIO UPDATES:
- Three NEW audio tracks for levels (no more just the same one track all the time)!
- Changed "heartbeat" sound to be a beep, moved it to the SFX channel so it's audible even with music slider at zero
- [Community Feedback] Changed how the audio sounds on low health mode
- Tweaked sfx volumes
- Added maximum amount of simultaneous voices for specific effects, to make things more clear
- Added wind/blizzard sound effect for levels
- Made it so that some UI elements respond to the "heartbeats" when on low health
GAMEPLAY UPDATES:
- Made it so that the buildings can not be accessed when there are enemies on screen, to make the gameplay more interesting
- Added green "open indicator" to the teleport
- Make it so that item purchases spawn to the ground first
- Made level 7 a lot easier
FIXES:
- Fixed a glitch where sometimes a tooltip would popup on screen when closing a dialog
Changed files in this update