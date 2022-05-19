 Skip to content

ARRIVAL: ZERO EARTH Playtest update for 19 May 2022

Regular Update - 0.4.0

Regular Update - 0.4.0

Build 8772338

Changed in 0.4.0:

NEW BUILDINGS:
  • Esson Baari
  • Ground Item Doubler
AUDIO UPDATES:
  • Three NEW audio tracks for levels (no more just the same one track all the time)!
  • Changed "heartbeat" sound to be a beep, moved it to the SFX channel so it's audible even with music slider at zero
  • [Community Feedback] Changed how the audio sounds on low health mode
  • Tweaked sfx volumes
  • Added maximum amount of simultaneous voices for specific effects, to make things more clear
  • Added wind/blizzard sound effect for levels
  • Made it so that some UI elements respond to the "heartbeats" when on low health
GAMEPLAY UPDATES:
  • Made it so that the buildings can not be accessed when there are enemies on screen, to make the gameplay more interesting
  • Added green "open indicator" to the teleport
  • Make it so that item purchases spawn to the ground first
  • Made level 7 a lot easier
FIXES:
  • Fixed a glitch where sometimes a tooltip would popup on screen when closing a dialog
