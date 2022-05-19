Official Release of Prognostic

Hello! Thanks to everyone who left us messages of support under the previous news but now we must confess. These weeks, we not only tried to solve the problem with Steam. We also secretly continued to work on our game. We did not want to write about it, because we were afraid that everything could break and we will be forced to leave the game-development. But now we are glad to inform you that our team is back in the game, and we are releasing Prognostic!

In this new update you will find the last final day of the game, in which the secret of your past will be revealed. You also will find the final part of the story, in which you will determine the future of your hero.

Hope you enjoy our game! And thanks for everything!