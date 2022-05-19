Hotfix: 0.15.2 Released!

Attention Soldiers!
Today we are releasing another Hotfix for Beyond The Wire.
The details for this Hotfix are below.
Thank you for your continued support and we'll see you on the front lines!
At ease,
- The Beyond The Wire Team
Summary
The 0.15.2 Hotfix addresses various, gameplay and visual issues since the 0.15.1 release.
Optimization / General Fixes
Fixes
Reworked XP gathering, and lowered the cost of universal roles.
Added the BAR kit to the Automatic Rifleman section for the AEF faction.
Known issues
-
AMD FX users will have degraded performance due to issues with the audio system. We’re still investigating possible solutions, but here’s a workaround.
-
Open following file:
C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\WireGame\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Engine.ini
If the file doesn't exist, create it.
- Add following lines at the end:
[/script/engine.audiosettings] bDisableMasterEQ=True
[Audio] bDisableMasterEQ=True
- Some personal statistics don’t currently display the scores correctly
- Certain Weapons and Explosives are using placeholder SFX
- Switching Audio quality in the options menu will cause a crash when connected to a server or when playing on the Shooting Range. Please restart the game to prevent that from happening.
- Ansoncourt daylight layer underground bunkers have lighting issues
- Rifle Bayonet Charging may cause rubberbanding and a broken weapon animation
- Rally Points do not have a 30 meter range limit for frontlines objectives
- Tear Gas effect can sometimes appear with gas mask
- Tanks are blocked from driving sometimes. Please press SHIFT+SPACE or Q to unlock brakes
- Tank roles can appear selectable/spawnable when not having enough XP but will not spawn with a tank
- Tanks leave invisible collision volumes at their spawn location
- Certain historic roles appear not available
- Shooting range for ANZAC is missing
- Some Universal roles were not selectable
