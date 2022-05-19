Hotfix: 0.15.2 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8772171 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Attention Soldiers!

Today we are releasing another Hotfix for Beyond The Wire.

The details for this Hotfix are below.

Thank you for your continued support and we'll see you on the front lines!

At ease,

The Beyond The Wire Team

Summary

The 0.15.2 Hotfix addresses various, gameplay and visual issues since the 0.15.1 release.

Optimization / General Fixes

Fixes

Reworked XP gathering, and lowered the cost of universal roles.

Added the BAR kit to the Automatic Rifleman section for the AEF faction.

Known issues

AMD FX users will have degraded performance due to issues with the audio system. We’re still investigating possible solutions, but here’s a workaround.

Open following file:

C:\Users\YOURUSERNAME\AppData\Local\WireGame\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor\Engine.ini

If the file doesn't exist, create it.

Add following lines at the end:

[/script/engine.audiosettings] bDisableMasterEQ=True

[Audio] bDisableMasterEQ=True