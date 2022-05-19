Update 0.0.8 new Industrial Area.

[Update note 0.0.8]
- Added iron stone.
- Added more water pump.
- Added new Industrial Area.
- Added show plot pole location on map.
- Fixed disconnect on respawn screen clearing respawn point.
- Remove clound shadow.
- Improve brightness at night.
Thank you for purchasing our game in Early Access and thank you for all the support and discussions to help improve our game! Join our discord server at https://discord.gg/FN6M79RpGx and support our patreon at https://www.patreon.com/afterinfection
Changed files in this update