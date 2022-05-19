- Added new music to Deep Space Mine
- Removed launch delay from dropship during singleplayer
- Sped up dropship transistions
- Increased teleport cloak duration
- Added option for binding manual autolevel control
- Fixed computer blinking lights sometimes having wrong dimensions
- Fixed invalid geometry for 5-sided cave tunnels
- Fixed a bug that could cause unreachable triggers to be placed
Desecrators update for 19 May 2022
0.6.1c changelist
