Desecrators update for 19 May 2022

0.6.1c changelist

19 May 2022

  • Added new music to Deep Space Mine
  • Removed launch delay from dropship during singleplayer
  • Sped up dropship transistions
  • Increased teleport cloak duration
  • Added option for binding manual autolevel control
  • Fixed computer blinking lights sometimes having wrong dimensions
  • Fixed invalid geometry for 5-sided cave tunnels
  • Fixed a bug that could cause unreachable triggers to be placed

