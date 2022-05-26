 Skip to content

Overcooked! 2 update for 26 May 2022

Online Matchmaking Update for Overcooked! 2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, Chef Pals! 👨‍🍳

Thank you for your patience while we have been investigating some connection and matchmaking issues you have been experiencing recently with Overcooked! 2.

Following our previous update where we released this on the beta branch, we are now releasing the online matchmaking update on the main branch!

Patch Notes:
The game will now look to match players based on local geographic regions, matching those with similar latency to improve the overall online experience.

Linux Instructions
Players will need to install the latest Linux build and will be required to side install “sudo apt uninstall libc++1” or “sudo apt-get-uninstall libc++-dev” through the console.

As always, please report to our customer support here if you encounter any issues with the game or with this update: help@team17support.com

