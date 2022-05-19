Early Access Hotfix - 2022/05/19

Thank you for playing our Infrastructure Development update for Have a Nice Death! Here’s a list of bug fixes and improvements from the hotfix today:
Improvements
- Added better feedback (VFX, animation, and sound) when using the Anima Fountain (water cooler), Distribig® 462 (vending machine), and Sinistro® Koffee Machine (espresso machine in Relaxation Area)
- Adjusted the colors in Jocelyn’s Contracts menu
- Rebalanced floor choices for consistency
- Misc improvements on VFX
Bug Fixes
- Fix for sound and VFX on several spells that were missing
- Fix for getting stuck in some walls
- Fix for getting stuck in World 3 arenas when an Ulcermonner summoned an enemy out of the arena
- Fix for Bosses not dropping their rewards
- Fix for Leon Clean sliding at the beginning of the fight (the floor was very wet)
- Fix for no progression for weapons/spells in Joe's menu
- Fix for VFX displayed in a bad position when entering the elevator menu
- Fix for inconsistency in currency display format
- Fix for dialogs bubble timing (much longer)
- Fix for Soul Razor (spell) not doing damage
- Fix for Shockwave (spell) not working in the air under certain conditions
- Fix for the Shop item Concealed Carry replacing the weapon in the second slot without giving the player a choice and preventing getting the previous weapon back
- Fix for some of Jocelyn’s Contracts being unfinishable finished
- Fix for taking a Jocelyn’s Contract then canceling it rerolled the Contracts proposed after the first one, for free
Changed files in this update