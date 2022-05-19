 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Have a Nice Death update for 19 May 2022

Early Access Hotfix - 2022/05/19

Share · View all patches · Build 8771615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing our Infrastructure Development update for Have a Nice Death! Here’s a list of bug fixes and improvements from the hotfix today:

Improvements

  • Added better feedback (VFX, animation, and sound) when using the Anima Fountain (water cooler), Distribig® 462 (vending machine), and Sinistro® Koffee Machine (espresso machine in Relaxation Area)
  • Adjusted the colors in Jocelyn’s Contracts menu
  • Rebalanced floor choices for consistency
  • Misc improvements on VFX

Bug Fixes

  • Fix for sound and VFX on several spells that were missing
  • Fix for getting stuck in some walls
  • Fix for getting stuck in World 3 arenas when an Ulcermonner summoned an enemy out of the arena
  • Fix for Bosses not dropping their rewards
  • Fix for Leon Clean sliding at the beginning of the fight (the floor was very wet)
  • Fix for no progression for weapons/spells in Joe's menu
  • Fix for VFX displayed in a bad position when entering the elevator menu
  • Fix for inconsistency in currency display format
  • Fix for dialogs bubble timing (much longer)
  • Fix for Soul Razor (spell) not doing damage
  • Fix for Shockwave (spell) not working in the air under certain conditions
  • Fix for the Shop item Concealed Carry replacing the weapon in the second slot without giving the player a choice and preventing getting the previous weapon back
  • Fix for some of Jocelyn’s Contracts being unfinishable finished
  • Fix for taking a Jocelyn’s Contract then canceling it rerolled the Contracts proposed after the first one, for free
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link