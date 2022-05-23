Battles 2 Update 1.3 is live now - RANDOM QUAD GAME MODE & more!

New Features
- Random Quad Events
- New game mode with randomly chosen, fully unlocked loadouts.
- Earn stars from playing matches.
- Unlock rewards by collecting stars before the event ends.
- New Map: Star
- Available in all ranked arenas.
- Public Profiles
- You can now tap on a player in the Hall of Masters leaderboard to see their profile and check out their medals, favorite towers and more.
General Changes
- New bloon sends unlocked at round 30
- 40 Tight Ceramics over 0.8 seconds, $4000, 0 eco
- 4 Tight ZOMGs over 0.8 seconds, $10000, -400 eco
- The Monkey Ace can now follow any of its flight paths in reverse
- The following attacks can now be manually targeted for finer precision:
- Monkey Engineer’s Cleansing Foam
- Monkey Engineer’s Bloon Trap
- Obyn’s Brambles
- Obyn’s Wall of Trees
- Ocean Obyn’s Living Coral
Balance Changes
Bloon Sends
- Eco loss from sending MOAB class bloons reduced by 50% (e.g. sending BFBs results in -25 eco rather than -50).
- The fortified modifier now doubles the eco loss from MOAB class bloons (e.g. sending fortified BFBs results in -50 eco rather than -25).
- This means sending fortified MOABs now results in the same eco loss as sending regular MOABs prior to this update.
Dart Monkey
- xx3 Crossbow Monkey: $575 -> $525
Boomerang Monkey
- 5xx Glaive Lord: main attack damage 1 -> 8
Bomb Shooter
- 302 Really Big Bombs: frag damage increased 1 -> 3
- 302 Really Big Bombs: increase number of frags 8 -> 12
- 402 Bloon Impact: frag pierce increased +1
- 402 Bloon Impact: increase number of frags 8 -> 16
- 502 Bloon Crush: frags gain +12 bonus damage to ceramic bloons
- 502 Bloon Crush: frag pierce increased 3 -> 20
Tack Shooter
- 4xx Ring of Fire: attack cooldown reduced from 0.53 -> 0.47
Glue Gunner
- 2xx Corrosive Glue: damage rate increased from every 2.3s to every 2s
- 3xx Bloon Dissolver: Deals 1 bonus damage per tick to ceramic bloons
Monkey Sub
- X4x First Strike Capability: $13k -> $14k
- x5x Pre-emptive Strike: ability cooldown reduced 45s->30s
- x5x Pre-emptive Strike: anti-MOAB missile damage increased 750->800
Monkey Buccaneer
- xx4 Favored Trades: $6000 -> $5400
Monkey Ace
- x5x Tsar Bomba: $35,000 -> $30,000
Heli Pilot
- 4xx Apache Dartship: machine gun pierce 5 -> 7
Dartling Gunner
- x4x Rocketstorm: ability rocket damage decreased 5 -> 4
Super Monkey
- x2x Epic Range: Increase pierce 3 -> 4
- xx5 Legend of the Night: Ability no longer has an initial cooldown but the cooldown persists even if the tower is sold.
Ninja Monkey
- xx4 Sticky Bomb: damage decreased 500 -> 450
Banana Farm
- Base cost: $1100 -> $1050
Spike Factory
- 5xx Super Mines: Base Spike damage increased from 10 to 50
- 5xx Super Mines: Base Spike ceramic bonus increased from 6 to 20
- 5xx Super Mines: Base Spike fortified bonus increased from 1 to 15
- 5xx Super Mines: Small explosion damage increased from 10 to 20
- 5xx Super Mines: Small explosions deal an additional 10 damage to ceramic bloons.
- 5xx Super Mines: Small explosions deal an additional 5 damage to fortified bloons.
- 5xx Super Mines: Large Explosion fortified bonus damage increased from 1to 250
Monkey village
- xx5 Monkeyopolis: Crate value increased from $300 to $600
Quincy
- Level 2: Pierce increased from 5 to 6
- Level 3 Rapid Shot: Duration increased from 2s + 0.5s per level to 4s + 0.4s per level
- Level 14: Bonus MOAB damage increased from 4 to 5
Cyber Quincy
- Level 2: Pierce increased from 5 to 6
- Level 3 Cyber Shot: Duration increased from 2s + 0.5s per level to 4s + 0.4s per level
- Level 14: Bonus MOAB damage increased from 4 to 5
Gwendolin
- Level 10 Firestorm: MOAB damage over time increased from 10 -> 15
- Level 20 Firestorm: MOAB damage over time increased from 25 -> 50
Science Gwen
- Level 10 Science Storm: MOAB damage over time increased from 10 -> 15
- Level 20 Science Storm: MOAB damage over time increased from 25 -> 50
Obyn Greenfoot
- Level 10 Wall of Trees: Cash payout reduced from 2x RBE captured to 1.5x
Ocean Obyn
- Level 3 Living Coral: duration reduced from 150s to 95s
- Level 10 Kraken: Cash payout reduced from 2x RBE captured to 1.5x
Benjamin
- Level 3 Biohack: Ability cooldown increased from 30s to 45s
- Level 13: Biohack ability cooldown reduces to 35s
DJ Benjammin’
- Level 3 Good Vibes: Ability cooldown increased from 30s to 45s
- Level 3 Good Vibes: Ability duration decreased from 8s to 6s
- Level 13: Good Vibes ability cooldown reduces to 35s and duration reduced from 11s to 8s
- Level 19: Good Vibes ability duration reduced from 11s to 9s
- Level 10 Beatdown: Ability now affects 10 strongest bloons on screen (up to BFB) rather than all bloons on screen.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Banana Farm abilities not contributing to money counter
- Fixed Dart Monkey’s Triple Darts not working if upgraded while transformed using Super Monkey Fan Club
- Fixed Universal XP icon showing on tower masteries list when upgrades are affordable without it.
- Fixed visual overlap between rewards when opening a chest.
- Fixed incorrect messaging when trying to match with a player on an older version of the game.
- Fixed 400 Dartling Gunner rotating slightly when changing targeting modes until it was aiming in the wrong direction
- Fixed missing scroll arrows on local private match list
- Fixed minor UI issue on private match code entry screen
- Fixed Benjamin’s Biohack not working on MOAB damage from 4xx Wizard and x2x Alchemist.
- Fixed UI alignment on in-game hero upgrade costs
- Fixed incorrect animation when the Alchemist throws its first potion after being placed
- Fixed Alchemist using the Heli Pilot’s actual position rather than the position of its base when determining priority for berserker brew.
- Fixed incorrect error messaging when failing to join a local game
- Fixed Full Screen mode blocking some inputs (Desktop only)
- Fixed medals overlapping with other UI in the player profile screen
- Fixed Chinook being unable to move a tower using its ability if the tower had just been placed.
- Fixed issue where Benjamin and DJ Benjammin's Biohack/Good Vibes ability would permanently disable a tower.
As always, please let us know your feedback and happy gaming!
