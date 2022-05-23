 Skip to content

Bloons TD Battles 2 update for 23 May 2022

Battles 2 Update 1.3 is live now - RANDOM QUAD GAME MODE & more!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Random Quad Events
  • New game mode with randomly chosen, fully unlocked loadouts.
  • Earn stars from playing matches.
  • Unlock rewards by collecting stars before the event ends.
  • New Map: Star
  • Available in all ranked arenas.
  • Public Profiles
  • You can now tap on a player in the Hall of Masters leaderboard to see their profile and check out their medals, favorite towers and more.

General Changes

  • New bloon sends unlocked at round 30
  • 40 Tight Ceramics over 0.8 seconds, $4000, 0 eco
  • 4 Tight ZOMGs over 0.8 seconds, $10000, -400 eco
  • The Monkey Ace can now follow any of its flight paths in reverse
  • The following attacks can now be manually targeted for finer precision:
  • Monkey Engineer’s Cleansing Foam
  • Monkey Engineer’s Bloon Trap
  • Obyn’s Brambles
  • Obyn’s Wall of Trees
  • Ocean Obyn’s Living Coral

Balance Changes

Bloon Sends

  • Eco loss from sending MOAB class bloons reduced by 50% (e.g. sending BFBs results in -25 eco rather than -50).
  • The fortified modifier now doubles the eco loss from MOAB class bloons (e.g. sending fortified BFBs results in -50 eco rather than -25).
  • This means sending fortified MOABs now results in the same eco loss as sending regular MOABs prior to this update.

Dart Monkey

  • xx3 Crossbow Monkey: $575 -> $525

Boomerang Monkey

  • 5xx Glaive Lord: main attack damage 1 -> 8

Bomb Shooter

  • 302 Really Big Bombs: frag damage increased 1 -> 3
  • 302 Really Big Bombs: increase number of frags 8 -> 12
  • 402 Bloon Impact: frag pierce increased +1
  • 402 Bloon Impact: increase number of frags 8 -> 16
  • 502 Bloon Crush: frags gain +12 bonus damage to ceramic bloons
  • 502 Bloon Crush: frag pierce increased 3 -> 20

Tack Shooter

  • 4xx Ring of Fire: attack cooldown reduced from 0.53 -> 0.47

Glue Gunner

  • 2xx Corrosive Glue: damage rate increased from every 2.3s to every 2s
  • 3xx Bloon Dissolver: Deals 1 bonus damage per tick to ceramic bloons

Monkey Sub

  • X4x First Strike Capability: $13k -> $14k
  • x5x Pre-emptive Strike: ability cooldown reduced 45s->30s
  • x5x Pre-emptive Strike: anti-MOAB missile damage increased 750->800

Monkey Buccaneer

  • xx4 Favored Trades: $6000 -> $5400

Monkey Ace

  • x5x Tsar Bomba: $35,000 -> $30,000

Heli Pilot

  • 4xx Apache Dartship: machine gun pierce 5 -> 7

Dartling Gunner

  • x4x Rocketstorm: ability rocket damage decreased 5 -> 4

Super Monkey

  • x2x Epic Range: Increase pierce 3 -> 4
  • xx5 Legend of the Night: Ability no longer has an initial cooldown but the cooldown persists even if the tower is sold.

Ninja Monkey

  • xx4 Sticky Bomb: damage decreased 500 -> 450

Banana Farm

  • Base cost: $1100 -> $1050

Spike Factory

  • 5xx Super Mines: Base Spike damage increased from 10 to 50
  • 5xx Super Mines: Base Spike ceramic bonus increased from 6 to 20
  • 5xx Super Mines: Base Spike fortified bonus increased from 1 to 15
  • 5xx Super Mines: Small explosion damage increased from 10 to 20
  • 5xx Super Mines: Small explosions deal an additional 10 damage to ceramic bloons.
  • 5xx Super Mines: Small explosions deal an additional 5 damage to fortified bloons.
  • 5xx Super Mines: Large Explosion fortified bonus damage increased from 1to 250

Monkey village

  • xx5 Monkeyopolis: Crate value increased from $300 to $600

Quincy

  • Level 2: Pierce increased from 5 to 6
  • Level 3 Rapid Shot: Duration increased from 2s + 0.5s per level to 4s + 0.4s per level
  • Level 14: Bonus MOAB damage increased from 4 to 5

Cyber Quincy

  • Level 2: Pierce increased from 5 to 6
  • Level 3 Cyber Shot: Duration increased from 2s + 0.5s per level to 4s + 0.4s per level
  • Level 14: Bonus MOAB damage increased from 4 to 5

Gwendolin

  • Level 10 Firestorm: MOAB damage over time increased from 10 -> 15
  • Level 20 Firestorm: MOAB damage over time increased from 25 -> 50

Science Gwen

  • Level 10 Science Storm: MOAB damage over time increased from 10 -> 15
  • Level 20 Science Storm: MOAB damage over time increased from 25 -> 50

Obyn Greenfoot

  • Level 10 Wall of Trees: Cash payout reduced from 2x RBE captured to 1.5x

Ocean Obyn

  • Level 3 Living Coral: duration reduced from 150s to 95s
  • Level 10 Kraken: Cash payout reduced from 2x RBE captured to 1.5x

Benjamin

  • Level 3 Biohack: Ability cooldown increased from 30s to 45s
  • Level 13: Biohack ability cooldown reduces to 35s

DJ Benjammin’

  • Level 3 Good Vibes: Ability cooldown increased from 30s to 45s
  • Level 3 Good Vibes: Ability duration decreased from 8s to 6s
  • Level 13: Good Vibes ability cooldown reduces to 35s and duration reduced from 11s to 8s
  • Level 19: Good Vibes ability duration reduced from 11s to 9s
  • Level 10 Beatdown: Ability now affects 10 strongest bloons on screen (up to BFB) rather than all bloons on screen.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Banana Farm abilities not contributing to money counter
  • Fixed Dart Monkey’s Triple Darts not working if upgraded while transformed using Super Monkey Fan Club
  • Fixed Universal XP icon showing on tower masteries list when upgrades are affordable without it.
  • Fixed visual overlap between rewards when opening a chest.
  • Fixed incorrect messaging when trying to match with a player on an older version of the game.
  • Fixed 400 Dartling Gunner rotating slightly when changing targeting modes until it was aiming in the wrong direction
  • Fixed missing scroll arrows on local private match list
  • Fixed minor UI issue on private match code entry screen
  • Fixed Benjamin’s Biohack not working on MOAB damage from 4xx Wizard and x2x Alchemist.
  • Fixed UI alignment on in-game hero upgrade costs
  • Fixed incorrect animation when the Alchemist throws its first potion after being placed
  • Fixed Alchemist using the Heli Pilot’s actual position rather than the position of its base when determining priority for berserker brew.
  • Fixed incorrect error messaging when failing to join a local game
  • Fixed Full Screen mode blocking some inputs (Desktop only)
  • Fixed medals overlapping with other UI in the player profile screen
  • Fixed Chinook being unable to move a tower using its ability if the tower had just been placed.
  • Fixed issue where Benjamin and DJ Benjammin's Biohack/Good Vibes ability would permanently disable a tower.

Update Video:

As always, please let us know your feedback and happy gaming!

