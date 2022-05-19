 Skip to content

Polygon Pursuit Playtest update for 19 May 2022

Hotfix v0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 8771469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hard coded permanent deadzone for controllers.
  • Game will pause if controller is disconnected.
  • Will now check if any controller input is detected when switching between GP/KBM
  • Fixed bug causing automated movement / shooting.
  • Corrected constantly running code in the music player.
  • Music will now pause if game has no focus.
  • Fixed bug with game not pausing properly when out of focus.
