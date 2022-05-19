- Hard coded permanent deadzone for controllers.
- Game will pause if controller is disconnected.
- Will now check if any controller input is detected when switching between GP/KBM
- Fixed bug causing automated movement / shooting.
- Corrected constantly running code in the music player.
- Music will now pause if game has no focus.
- Fixed bug with game not pausing properly when out of focus.
Polygon Pursuit Playtest update for 19 May 2022
Hotfix v0.3.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update