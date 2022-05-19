Another patch of improvements based on your feedback

I'm back again with yet another patch of improvements, bug fixes and implemented feature requests!
Here are your patch notes, I'll be back again soon with more... the next patch has new content too! ^-^
Until next time,
Danny
Changes and new stuff
- If you are friends with both Joe and Maggie and have joined their syndicate, sometimes they’ll give you some minor items if you pay over the average into the pot
- Updated the new item icon on the bag
- CLINIC UPDATE: The clinic is one of the least used buildings in the game and has been in need of an update for awhile, even though it is one of the minor buildings. Here it is:
- If you have particular maladies like being on your period or illness, the clinic may give you a free item to help with it once when you visit.
- If you don’t have any of the item on sale in the clinic within your inventory, your first purchase will come with a free extra. This can only trigger once per day.
- The pool of items that clinics sell has been increased slightly.
Balancing
- Perks are earned Slightly faster at various levels
- (LC) The first welfare appointment now occurs 2 days later rather than 5. However, it’ll take longer to get welfare again if you lose it by being arrested or anything like that.
- (LC) Welfare now gives even more based on how many appointments you’ve had, and the maximum possible cap has been increased.
Bug fixes and improvements
- Fixed the red car graphical bug
- Improved click boxes for pedestrians and scrap to make accidental begging less of a thing, working on some new control schemes as feedback suggests though!
- Increased base volume of guitar sfx
- Fixed that sitting homeless character’s positioning so it didn’t look like they were floating sometimes
- Various optimisations have been made, so the game uses up 100-300 mb less ram at all times
- Fixed some cases where you couldn’t increase hygiene past 100 even though your max hygiene was more than 100
- Further improved bus positioning when dropped off
- Bus: res shelter button now takes you to in progress shelter if you have one, so you don’t have to be resident before it shows in the bus menu
- Fixed toilet bugging out late in the day
- Fixed vsync issues, vsync options have been removed, but now it’s set automatically based on your hardware.
- (LC) Fixed parent and child moonwalking
- (LC) Fixed not being able to move after begging from the parent and child
Changed files in this update