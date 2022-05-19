Another patch of improvements based on your feedback

Share · View all patches · Build 8771452 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 14:59:10 UTC by Wendy

I'm back again with yet another patch of improvements, bug fixes and implemented feature requests!

Here are your patch notes, I'll be back again soon with more... the next patch has new content too! ^-^

Until next time,

Danny

Changes and new stuff

If you are friends with both Joe and Maggie and have joined their syndicate, sometimes they’ll give you some minor items if you pay over the average into the pot

Updated the new item icon on the bag

CLINIC UPDATE: The clinic is one of the least used buildings in the game and has been in need of an update for awhile, even though it is one of the minor buildings. Here it is:

If you have particular maladies like being on your period or illness, the clinic may give you a free item to help with it once when you visit.

If you don’t have any of the item on sale in the clinic within your inventory, your first purchase will come with a free extra. This can only trigger once per day.

The pool of items that clinics sell has been increased slightly.

Balancing

Perks are earned Slightly faster at various levels

(LC) The first welfare appointment now occurs 2 days later rather than 5. However, it’ll take longer to get welfare again if you lose it by being arrested or anything like that.

(LC) Welfare now gives even more based on how many appointments you’ve had, and the maximum possible cap has been increased.

Bug fixes and improvements