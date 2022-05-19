 Skip to content

Starship Troopers - Terran Command update for 19 May 2022

Home of Wargamers stream and new series of streams

Last week we showed a brand new never-shown-before mission, The Perimeter.

Later today we're going to start a new series of streams on our own Twitch channel, at www.twitch.tv/slitherinetv . We're going to live stream the first missions of the campaign at 7 pm GMT. It will be the perfect occasion to learn how to play. We'll also be back next week on May 26 at the same hour for a first look at one of the skirmish maps, Starport Sweep.

Changed depots in stable branch

Starship Troopers - Terran Command Content Depot 1202131
