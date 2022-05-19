Home of Wargamers stream and new series of streams

Last week we showed a brand new never-shown-before mission, The Perimeter.

We hope that those of you who watched it live enjoyed the show! In case you missed it, you can re-watch it now:

Later today we're going to start a new series of streams on our own Twitch channel, at www.twitch.tv/slitherinetv . We're going to live stream the first missions of the campaign at 7 pm GMT. It will be the perfect occasion to learn how to play. We'll also be back next week on May 26 at the same hour for a first look at one of the skirmish maps, Starport Sweep.