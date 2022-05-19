 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 19 May 2022

0.6.5 Build 251 Hotfix Patch Note

Share · View all patches · Build 8771251 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bug Fixed

Saving character keeps failing (Thanks to 임준수)

Changed files in this update

Motor Town Windows Content Depot 1369671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link