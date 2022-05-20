- Fixed floor garbage in Warehouse not being visible.
- Fixes in input elements in UI.
- Fixed Hull not showing progress after Derusting.
- Fixed Overview not working.
- Fixing issues with Particles in Sanding tool and Paint tool.
- TankAnalysis window now Updaes module status.
- Made Controller Layout not affected by Graphic Settings.
- Can't disassemble in Tutorial fixed.
- Made teleport near one wall more forgiving.
Tank Mechanic Simulator VR: Prologue update for 20 May 2022
Bug Fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community