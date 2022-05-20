 Skip to content

Tank Mechanic Simulator VR: Prologue update for 20 May 2022

Bug Fixes

Tank Mechanic Simulator VR: Prologue update for 20 May 2022

  • Fixed floor garbage in Warehouse not being visible.
  • Fixes in input elements in UI.
  • Fixed Hull not showing progress after Derusting.
  • Fixed Overview not working.
  • Fixing issues with Particles in Sanding tool and Paint tool.
  • TankAnalysis window now Updaes module status.
  • Made Controller Layout not affected by Graphic Settings.
  • Can't disassemble in Tutorial fixed.
  • Made teleport near one wall more forgiving.
