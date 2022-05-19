 Skip to content

Hovercars 3077: Underground update for 19 May 2022

First small update

Hello,

Small update, more updates coming soon (performance, new maps, championships, hovercars etc.). In Settings You can change fov, graphics settings for better performacne, You can also change speed game.

  • Some fixes for gamepads (non-brand model)
  • Little performance improvement (low-end)
  • Some improvements for hovercars and fixes for Air Breake
  • Some small fixes in the source code
  • Other small minor fixes

Change log: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1793420/discussions/0/3282573132383194813/

