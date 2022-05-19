- Fixed bug where mouse pointer would not hide under various circumstances.
- Added some customisation options for rate of change of various stats. Old saves should still work fine, if there is a problem make sure to write it in the bug report thread in the discussions page.
- Fixed up a couple of the dialog options about interests to have more sensible effects and text, plus a chain for encouraging writers that can give various bonuses if the member later publishes the book after being encouraged by the player.
- Probably something else I forgot.
The FED update for 19 May 2022
update notes 19/5/2022
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update