The FED update for 19 May 2022

update notes 19/5/2022

19 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug where mouse pointer would not hide under various circumstances.
  • Added some customisation options for rate of change of various stats. Old saves should still work fine, if there is a problem make sure to write it in the bug report thread in the discussions page.
  • Fixed up a couple of the dialog options about interests to have more sensible effects and text, plus a chain for encouraging writers that can give various bonuses if the member later publishes the book after being encouraged by the player.
  • Probably something else I forgot.
