Birthday Update 0.9 is Live!

It's PowerWash Simulator's 1st birthday, and to celebrate, we've launched Update 0.9!



Watch our new teaser to mark the occasion!

New Content

New Community Jobs: Explore 3 new special jobs suggested, selected, and voted on by the community! These are the Steam Locomotive.

Gnome Fountain

Mini Golf Course

Quality of Life Changes

This update brings many game improvements that our incredible community has long requested. Here's the list:

Aim mode

Motion Sickness has been one of the biggest barriers to a minority but significant group of players. We've now added Aim Mode, a toggle to move your washer without moving your camera. We think most players will play with this mode to some degree, as many of us at FuturLab have opted to wash in this mode!

Revamped jobs

We've taken feedback on our current jobs, including a survey that over 3000 of you filled out to help us determine which levels and areas needed some more love. Several jobs have had a visual and design redux, including the Back Garden, Storybook Cottage, and Shoe House. Many jobs have had their details renamed to be more straightforward. Large areas like the Playground floor have been cut down into smaller chunks for more dings. Thresholds have been made tighter or slightly easier depending on feedback (the Skatepark floor no longer completes with a massive piece of dirt left). Plus, many more small tweaks!

Earning beyond Career

We've listened to your requests to give incentives for multiplayer partners and replayability. Co-op partners and replaying levels will earn 25% of the total amount of the cleaning job. Player 1 in co-op will get the total amount if they are in career mode.

We hope this will help without ruining the economy!

Tutorial Prompts

Tutorial pop-ups appear the first time you play in 0.9, and we hope it will help new players get the most out of the game the first time they play. Maybe some content creators won't be stuck realising they can rotate their nozzles over multiple episodes...

Controller Haptics

Did we hear a rumble? No, it's just your controller vibrating. Haptics are here for more controller-led washing immersion!

More:

Multiplayer stability improvements

Performance improvements

Player-collision improvements

Many bug fixes.

Autocomplete - Save Data Preservation

Any level with washing progress will be auto-completed when booting up the game for the first time after the update. The partially completed levels will auto-complete when you join the level. Though initially will appear at the percentage you left it at before the update. Also, the menu UI may not show fully complete, but you can ignore this and progress as normal.

We have tried to give an advanced warning to those affected, but we apologize to anyone who may be caught unaware.

The game has changed a lot under the hood (bonnet) since the first Early Access Launch and whilst this wasn't ideal we feel it was necessary to get on top of some issues that occurred with conflicting saves between the patches. This will bring everyone's save data up to date with the current version 0.9.

All money from the parts and job completion will be given to all players for any jobs that auto-complete.

Known Issues

Special job soap:

If any player in a Specials job purchases soap, they will only be able to use that soap in that Specials session. When it is closed and the player moves to another mode, they will lose the soap and the money they spent on it.

Controller control scheme not updating to use aim mode (does not affect mouse and keyboard)

If loading with previous save data into Update 0.9 the game may not update to the new controller control scheme automatically. Go to options, controls and reset control defaults. This will return Aim Mode functionality. You can then also rebind to your preferences.

Have fun all! We hope you enjoy our Birthday Update!

If you want to vote on new game ideas, talk to the community, or help you with some tough dirt - then join our Discord community: https://discord.gg/powerwashsimulator

Keep up with everything PowerWash Simulator by following our channels:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PowerWashSim

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/futurlab

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@powerwashsim?

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/powerwashsim/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/powerwashsim

PWS Wiki: https://powerwash-simulator.fandom.com/wiki/PowerWash_Simulator_Wiki