2022/05/21 Update Patch v20220519.2016

Summary of This Update
- Boss Rush Dungeon
You will fight against bosses after bosses! The deeper the floor, the better Enchanting Scrolls rewards!
- Enchanting Table and Enchanting Scrolls
Consume Enchanting Scrolls to apply their enchantments to the item of your choice.
Enchanting Scrolls can be obtained by using "Blank Enchanting Scroll", which can be obtained from the rewards of Boss Rush Dungeon.
- Racing Series Furniture and Racing Car
Combine various shapes of racing furniture to create your own racing circuit, then ride on your Racing Car to compete with your friends!
- Various Building Items
Canvas series furniture can be colored with Spray Paint; Japanese Style furniture can make more unique bases!
- New Throwables
Flash Grenade can stun enemies, and Banana Peel Trap can make them slip! But don't throw it at Racing Cars!
- New Sound Blocks
Bass Block and Synthesizer Block are now available! You can even make music in Craftopia now.
- New Automation Facilities
3-way Sorting Machine and Distributor will definitely help you sort things out. Start your factory life today!
- New Pets
50+ more mobs are now available to tame!
- New Spear Skill
All the spear users might be waiting for this skill, Charged Spear!
Details
◆ Critical Bug Fixes and Improvements
- Kill count of "Anubis" is saved for each world instead of saved for each character now. Due to this change, kill count of "Anubis" is reset with this update.
◆ Newly Added Content
- Added the new item "Flash Grenade".
If it explodes in front of enemies, they will be stunned, or they will fall onto the ground if they're flying.
- Added the item "Banana Peel Trap".
This may cause a huge traffic accident when a car runs over it.
- Added the new items. They will be dropped when you harvest wild items.
• Mushroom Bed
• Poisonous Mushroom Bed
• Detoxifying Mushroom Bed
You can grow them in Planter like you can do with Wild Seeds of Herb.
- Added the new items. You can craft them at Blacksmith.
• 15 colors of Spray Paint
You can color "Canvas Wall" while equipped with these items.
- New item have been added. You can craft them at Furniture Workbench.
• Canvas Wall
- Added the new furniture "Enchanting Table".
• You can use Enchanting Scroll as a catalyst to apply its enchantments to a weapon or a shield.
• Set the item of your choice and Enchanting Scroll to apply the enchantments.
• You can select which slots to apply enchantments; therefore, you can choose to add a new enchantment, or to overwrite an existing enchantment. Please note that overwritten enchantments will be lost.
• You can only apply enchantments to weapons and shields in the current patch, but we're planning to add more variety to it in the future update.
- Added the new item "Enchanting Scroll".
• You can use Enchanting Scroll on Enchanting Table to apply its enchantments to a weapon or a shield.
• Once you use Enchanting Scroll, it will be consumed.
• Enchanting Scrolls can be obtained by using "Blank Enchanting Scroll", which can be obtained from the rewards of Boss Rush Dungeon in the current patch.
- Added the building "3-way Sorting Machine".
- Added the buildings "Distributor" and "3-way Distributor".
- Added the building "Relaying Container".
- Added the new sound blocks "Bass Block" and "Synthesizer Block".
- New items have been added. You can craft them at Furniture Workbench.
• Race Gate
• 12 types of Circuit Road
• 6 types of Audience Seat
- New items have been added. You can craft them at Furniture Workbench.
• Short See-Through Fence
• Tall See-Through Fence
• Elegant Fence
• Aesthetic Fence
• Cypress Bath
• Bonsai (Pine)
• Bonsai (Cherry Blossom)
• Hanging Scroll of Floral Field
• Hanging Scroll of Sukiyaki
• Hanging Scroll of Autumn Leaves
• Shogi Board
• Futon
• Hearth
• 8 Tatami Mat Floor
• Tatami Mat
• Shoji Screen Sliding Door
• Papered Sliding Door
• Golden Sliding Door
- New items have been added. You can craft them at Furniture Workbench.
• Tire Barrier A
• Tire Barrier B
• Traffic Cone A
• Traffic Cone B
- New items have been added. You can craft them at Machine Factory.
• Cool Racing Car
• Energetic Racing Car
• Bright Racing Car
- New items have been added. You can craft them at Furniture Workbench.
• Lava Wall
• Japanese Style Wall-mounted Street Light
• Short Stone Lantern
• Tall Stone Lantern
• Quiet Tearoom Wall
• Tasteful Tearoom Wall
• Japanese Style Table
• Japanese Style Drawers
• Deep Blue Japanese Cushion
• Deep Green Japanese Cushion
• Vermilion Japanese Cushion
• Quiet Tearoom Round Window
• Tasteful Tearoom Round Window
• Japanese Style Wall 1
• Japanese Style Wall 2
• Japanese Style Wall 3
• Japanese Style Wall 4
• Japanese Style Wall 5
• Japanese Style Wall 6
• Japanese Style Wall 7
• Old 8 Tatami Mat Floor
• Old Tatami Mat
• Roof Tiles Gable Wall 1
• Roof Tiles Gable Wall 2
• Roof Tiles Gable Wall 3
• Roof Tiles Decoration 1
• Roof Tiles Decoration 2
• End of Roof Tiles Gable Wall 1
• End of Roof Tiles Gable Wall 2
• Tiled Roof
• Edge of Tiled Roof
• Japanese Style Wooden Roof
• Tiled Corner Roof
• Tiled Inverted Corner Roof
• Edge of Tiled Corner Roof
• Edge of Tiled Inverted Corner Roof
• Japanese Style Window
• Japanese Style Wall with Shoji Screen
• Japanese Style Wall with Balcony
• Short Arched Fence
• Bamboo Blind
• Small Shop Curtain
• Japanese Style Vase 1
• Japanese Style Vase 2
• Stone Lantern
• Statue of Guardian Dog (Right)
• Statue of Guardian Dog (Left)
• Statue of Guardian Fox (Right)
• Statue of Guardian Fox (Left)
• Stone Torii Gate
• Purification Fountain
• Shop Curtain (Red)
• Shop Curtain (Green)
• Shop Curtain (Blue)
• Shop Curtain (Hot Spring)
• Turfy Floor
• Sandy Floor
• Bright Dirt Floor
• Fluffy Dirt Floor
- New items have been added. You can craft them at Furniture Workbench.
• Canvas Floor
• Canvas Slope
• Canvas Window
• Canvas Door Frame
• Canvas Cube
- New items have been added. You can craft them at Furniture Workbench.
• Japanese Style Alcove
• Japanese Style Ceiling
• Black Paper Framed Lamp
• Brown Paper Framed Lamp
• Japanese Style Street Light
• Japanese Style Street Light
- Added the pet "Cyclops".
- Added the pet "Hydra".
- Added the pet "Goblin Healer".
- Added the pet "Chicken".
- Added the various pet NPCs.
They may give you an item as a token of friendship, or asking for mercy.
- Added the pet "Tyrant Snake".
- Added the pet "Fenrir".
- Added the pet "Pig".
- Added the pet "Jack O' Lantern".
- Added the pet "Goblin Warrior".
- Added the pet "Werewolf".
- Added the pets "Skeleton Private", "Skeleton Private First Class", and "Skeleton Lieutenant".
- Added the pets "Lizard Axe" and "Lizard Sword".
- Added the pet "Moving Root".
- Added the pet "Sheep".
- Added the pet "Deer".
- Added the pet "Goblin Shaman".
- Added the pet "Bone Dragon".
- Added the pet "Fleur".
- Added the pet "Buffalo".
- Added the pet "Boar".
- Added the pet "Goblin Hunter".
- Added the pet "Goblin Bard".
- Added the pet "Returned to Wild Rotating Saws".
- Added the pets "Bear" and "White Bear".
- Added the pet "Lizard Gunner".
- Added the pet "Lizard Executioner".
- Added the pet "Ancient Golem".
- Added the pet "Goblin Kid".
- Added the pet "Messenger of the Underworld".
- Added the pet "Orc Warrior".
- Added the pet "Crocodile".
- Added the pet "Wolf".
- Added the pet "Camel".
- Added the pet "Giant Tortoise".
- Added the pet "Cassowary".
- Added the pet "Gorilla".
- Added the pet "Paladin".
- Added the pet "Sand Eater Worm".
- Added the pet "Lava Golem".
- Added the pet "Fafnir".
- Added the pet "Lizard Guillotine".
- Added the pet "Goblin Cardinal".
- Added the pet "Griffon of Golden Season".
- Added the pet "Pekomet".
- Added "Boss Rush Dungeon" where various bosses will appear with their followers, or appear with higher level. Defeat them and go deeper and deeper to get rewards.
• When a certain amount of time passes after you enter the dungeon, the entrance will close and no other players can enter. If you get defeated in the dungeon and don't get resurrected by your friends, you will respawn outside the dungeon and cannot enter the dungeon again until your friends defeat the boss. You can touch the green gate after your friends defeat the boss to move to the next floor. If all of you get defeated in the dungeon, you need to challenge it from the very 1st floor again.
• Boss Rush Dungeon will appear after you unlock several islands.
• There are currently 25 floors in the dungeon.
- Added the skill "Charged Spear".
Strike a mighty blow to increase the power of throwing spear.
- Added the key binding setting for emotes and controlls of vessels.
- Added the player list in Multiplayer. You can open it via Esc menu, or you can assign a key to open this via key binding.
◆ Balance Adjustments
- You can now offer "Wirbelwind I" to Picture Book.
- Adjusted the parameters of the following fish.
• Oarfish
• Giant Squid
• Blue Whale
• Coelacanth
• Sunfish
• Giant Isopod
• Pancake Devilfish
• Blobfish
- "Fafnir" and "Hydra" of certain level or higher will now drop "Slate of Evolution".
- Increased the capacities of the weapon material chest of "Refinery" and "Skilled Refinery".
- Changed the calculation of enchantment statuses "Pet's Critical Chance" and "Pet's Critical Damage Rate" from multiplication to addition.
- Buffed the hitboxes of punch and kick.
- All elite mobs will now drop "Elite Reward Bag".
- Adjusted some behaviors of the boss "Bone Dragon".
- "Anubis" in Hell biome will not attack outside the fighting area.
- Greatly increased the frozen resistance parameter applied to the boss after they get frozen.
- "Stray Mono" is now immune to status effects other than Electro.
- Adjusted some behaviors of "Goblin Cardinal".
- Changed the name and the enchantment of "Seal Guardian Paladin” of level 90 or higher.
- Adjusted the detecting range of "Cyclops".
- Adjusted the pet "Griffin".
- Greatly increased the life of pets.
- Damages dealt to pets are now adjusted depending on the game difficulty.
- Adjusted the skill "Cyclone".
- Adjusted the skill "Sacrifice Supper".
- Adjusted the skill "Multi Deployment".
- Adjusted the skill "Fertilize".
- Adjusted the skill "Prayer".
- Adjusted the skill "Tuning Up".
- Adjusted the skill "Satiation".
- Adjusted the skill "Solar Power".
- Adjusted the skill "Tailwind".
- Adjusted the skill "Great Escape".
- Adjusted the skill "Shock Absorber".
- Adjusted the skill "Wall Climber".
- Adjusted the skill "Rotating Strike".
- Adjusted the skill "Charge Strike".
- Adjusted the skill "Taunt".
- Adjusted the skill "Dragon Fall".
- Adjusted the skill "Multiway Shot".
- Adjusted the skill "Parry".
- Adjusted the skill "Life Stealing".
- Adjusted the skill "Lightning Speed".
- Adjusted the skill "Wind Edge".
- Adjusted the skill "Execution".
- Adjusted the skill "Double-Fish Catch".
- Adjusted the skill "Money Grubber".
- Adjusted the skill "Survivalist".
- Adjusted the skill "Long Swimming".
- Adjusted the skills "Sense of Lumberjack" and "Sense of Miner".
- Adjusted the skill "Efficient Work".
- Adjusted the skill "Pocket Money".
- Adjusted the skill "Economist".
- Adjusted the skill "Regurgitation".
- Adjusted the skill "Gourmet".
- Adjusted the skill "Treasure Hunt".
- Adjusted the skill "Unflammable".
- Adjusted the skill "Secret Ingredient".
- Adjusted the skill "Salesmanship".
- Adjusted the skill "Contamination".
- Adjusted the skill "Mana Drain".
- Adjusted the skill "Fasting".
- Adjusted the skill "Driver".
- Adjusted the skill "Fast Cast".
- Adjusted the skill "Tough Swimmer".
- Adjusted the skill "Carpet Bombing".
- Adjusted the skill "Animal Bomber".
- Adjusted the skill "Loot Hunter".
- Adjusted the skill "Maintenance".
- Adjusted the skill "Sneak Attack".
- Adjusted the skill "Gathering Life".
- You can move a bit while performing the skill "Leaping Strike" now.
- Adjusted the condition of blown away.
• Mono will be less blown away.
• Second Dash Slash of two handed sword will blow away enemies less.
• "Blooming Strike" will blow away enemies less.
◆ Functional Improvements
- Backup every 5 minutes and autosave every 1 hour are now integrated. Manual backup will now be generated when you manually save.
- Renewed the server commands. Please check the help command to see what's new.
- You can now use the server commands in-game if you are a host player of Multiplayer, or playing Creative Mode in Singleplayer. Please type commands in in-game chat such as "/help" to see more.
- Added the lock and unlock commands to restrict players joining server.
- Added the tell command to whisper a specific player in a server.
- Increased the limit of Enchantment Point in Creative Mode to 10,000,000,000.
- Improved the icons of Monster Prism by adding a picture of mobs.
- Changed the description of the Multi Sling UI.
- You can now move through chest pages with a mouse wheel.
- Increased the capacity of "Sorting Machine" from 1 to 3.
- You can now repair equipped items directly via Repair Station.
- Increased the range of height setting for Item Display to -3 ~ +3.
- Fixed the appearance of wall items to improve performance.
- Added the piano icon to the appearance of "Piano Block".
- Increased the character limit of "Billboard" to 32 characters.
- Changed the enchantment description texts to the descriptive icons. You can check the details of icons from the equipment status UI.
- You can now use potions and explosive barrels while in the drawing stance of Katana. (Cannot use them while in the returning stance.)
- Increased the size of Magic Staff's Arcane Bolt.
- You can now deploy buildings while climbing walls.
- Adjusted the UI to avoid buff icons overlapping the in-game chat.
- Improved the controlls of Buggy by allowing you to turn without pressing forward or backward if you're moving with a certain speed or faster.
- When a player character is blown away for a certain time, they will start falling instead of being blown away.
- Removed the hitbox that allowed a player character to step on from some attacks of the boss "Fenrir".
- Changed the appearance of Stone Golems.
- Adjusted the camera while riding on the pet "Griffin".
- Decreased the speed of pets going forward while they're turning around.
- Adjusted the amount of slipperiness while riding the pet.
- You will now pick up dropped items while riding pets if they are auto-pickable.
- You can now scroll the list of tameable mobs.
- Improved the skill "Time Lock" by adjusting its range and improving the visual effect.
- Changed the behavior of a controller when you assign the active skills onto hotkeys.
- Added the screen settings "5120 x 1440" and "Borderless Window".
- Added the light shafts. If you look at the sun through woods, the light shafts will appear.
- Added the say command to a dedicated server. You can send messages to players in the server via the command.
- Improved the motion of "Retrieving Rod".
◆ Network
- Addressed the issue that you received communication while loading Multiplayer. This change also reduced the issue that the game froze while loading Multiplayer.
- Fixed the bug that the guest players could build in Multiplayer Creative Mode with "Only Host Can Build" enabled.
- Fixed the bug that other players in Multiplayer couldn't see anything when you threw 1 coin or 1 prism in Multiplayer.
- Fixed the bug that vehicles would keep moving in Multiplayer while other players were connecting to the server.
- Renewed the network engine to improve the overall stability of Multiplayer.
- Reduced the issue that the game became unstable when many players attempted to connect in Multiplayer.
- DefaultServerSetting.ini will be generated as a new file. This file will be overwritten with the newest default setting when you launch the game.
ServerSetting.ini will be generated if there's no ServerSetting.ini. It will not be overwritten if there's already one.
- You can change the binding address in a dedicated server. Default address is 0.0.0.0. This only supports IPv4. IPv6 may be supported in the future.
- Removed the Steam connection from a dedicated server.
- Reduced the issue that you disconnected from Multiplayer when you were playing via the Steam connection.
- Fixed the bug that the Creative Mode settings weren't synced with guest players in Multiplayer Creative Mode.
◆ Bug Fixes
- Changed the maximum level of a player in Creative Mode to 60.
- Fixed the bug that fogs of unexplored areas became clear when you enter and exit a dungeon.
- Fixed the bug that the shield effect surrounding the floating island in Hell biome couldn't be seen.
- Improved the appearance of the entrance of trial dungeons.
- Fixed the bug that durability wasn't displayed for some weapons.
- Fixed the appearance of Magic Staff's Arcane Bolt.
- Fixed the bug that negative effects of consumable weren't displayed.
- Fixed the bug that "Firecracker" wasn't displayed as a 3D object on Item Display.
- Improved the distance of LOD for chairs.
- Fixed the bug that "Firecracker" was shaking when they exploded.
- Fixed the bug that item details wasn't displayed properly in the automated production UI when hovering over an item icon .
- Fixed the bug that "World Heritage: Parthenon" wasn't displayed on Item Display when you put it for the first time.
- Fixed the bug that you couldn't select a slot after moving through chest pages with a game pad.
- Fixed the bug that Dropper and Absorber attached to objects like Container or Automated Workbenches didn't work.
- Fixed the bug that the damage would be dealt to a wrong building after you disabled "No Damage to Buildings".
- Fixed the bug that the appearance and the hitbox of "Breeding Facility" would be located differently when they were carried on "Conveyor Belt".
- Fixed the bug that Monoliths could be on fire.
- Fixed the bug that blueprint of "Wooden Arch" was rendered a bit far than where it should be.
- Fixed the bug that the sound blocks would be carried by Conveyor Belts.
- Adjusted the hitbox of fences.
- Fixed the bug that the maximum durability of the equipment was not refreshed after removing durability related enchantments.
- Fixed the bug that some consecutive attacks only hit once under the specific conditions.
- Fixed the bug that a player character immediately landed after jumping when they jumped toward slopes.
- Reduced the bug that "Motorcycle" didn't run smoothly on the deployed floors.
- Fixed the bug that a player character stopped moving when the sword of the skill "Unlimited Fake Blade" got broken while performing Dual Wielded Rash attacks.
- Fixed the bug that the items such as Water Bucker and seeds would be consumed even watering or planting seeds action got canceled.
- Fixed the bug that the charm status effect remained after an affected mob died.
- Fixed the bug that damage dealt by the mid boss "Lava Golem" was unintentionally lowered.
- Fixed the bug that the explosion hitbox of "Ancient Golem" of level 90 or higher remained longer than its visual effect.
- Fixed the bug that some attacks of "Anubis" in Hell biome weren't strengthened when their life was low.
- Fixed the bug that "Lava Golem" didn't spawn.
- Fixed the bug that "Goblin Kid" would float when they were crowding.
- Fixed the bug that "White Bear" would not stay alert.
- Fixed the bug that it was hard to put "Bear" onto "Breeding Facility".
- Fixed the bug that you cannot scroll the pet list with a game pad.
- Fixed the bug that occurred when you consecutively transformed Monster Prisms to your pets.
- Fixed the bug that the pet "Griffin" failed to land.
- Fixed the bug that the effect of the pet "Anubis" wasn't applied.
- You will now complete Axe Repair mission when you finish repairing an axe, instead of start repairing an axe. If you cancel repairing an axe, you will not be able to complete the mission.
- Fixed the texts of missions to craft Campfire and Stone Furnace.
- Fixed the bug that missions were displayed in Creative Mode.
- Fixed the bug that the sword effect of the skill "Warp Shift" kept remaining when you canceled the skill.
- Fixed the bug that it was hard to hit enemies with the skill "Stalking Strike".
- Fixed the bug that the skills were reset when you re-entered the world after you learned some skills in Creative Mode.
- Fixed the bug that some material settings of VRoid weren't applied properly.
- Fixed the bug that the effect of obtaining items wasn't played while hotkey auto-register was disabled.
- Fixed the bug that dropped items were unintentionally affected by Conveyor Belts and started moving into directions.
- Fixed the bug that hotkeys and inventory became uncontrollable after switching window tabs with Alt key and Tab key.
- Fixed the bug that a player character crouched when you closed the menu with a game pad.
- Fixed the bug that controlls of Raft and Fishing Boat weren't displayed properly.
- Fixed the bug that Creative commands didn't work properly in a dedicated server.
- Fixed the bug that the cursor didn't move sometimes in the in-game setting tabs when you were playing with a controller.
