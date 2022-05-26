 Skip to content

Sword and Fairy 7 update for 26 May 2022

v1.1.5 Patch Notes (New Weapons Skins Updated)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. New side quest "Moon Shadow in the Wind" is added around Ming Shu Sect (Reaching Chapter 9 is required), finish it to obtain the new weapon skin "Frozen Blade" for Yue Qingshu.

  2. New side quest "Bustling World" is added in Ping Xi Village (Reaching Chapter 6 is required), finish it to obtain the new weapon skin "Porcelain" for Xiu Wu.

  3. Stickers of Spirits are updated in "Camera Mode".

  4. Bug fixes.

