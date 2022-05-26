v1.1.5 Patch Notes (New Weapons Skins Updated)

-
New side quest "Moon Shadow in the Wind" is added around Ming Shu Sect (Reaching Chapter 9 is required), finish it to obtain the new weapon skin "Frozen Blade" for Yue Qingshu.
New side quest "Bustling World" is added in Ping Xi Village (Reaching Chapter 6 is required), finish it to obtain the new weapon skin "Porcelain" for Xiu Wu.
Stickers of Spirits are updated in "Camera Mode".
Bug fixes.
