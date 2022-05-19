 Skip to content

Roxy Raccoon's Pinball Panic update for 19 May 2022

Character Customization & Visual Polish

Build 8769975

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Character Customization

  • The customization screen has been completely redesigned.
  • More playable characters! Rapid Ryan is playable for those who have beaten the game. Tricky Trev is available for those who own the Ghoulish Games.*
  • The magic trail/material on Roxy can now be disabled.
  • Added a new rolling pose for Roxy, this is a toggle-able option and can be used instead of the realistic version.
  • A text field has been added which will tell you the name of the cosmetic item and fur that you have equipped.

Graphics & UI

  • Higher quality shadows on the pinball.
  • Added 3 New LCD Screen animations, they have been sprinkled throughout the game. (There are 6 now, previously there were 3).
  • Added Pre-Game LED Animations for Crazy Carnival & Silly Circus.
  • Leaderboards button color slightly altered for better readability.

Miscellaneous

  • Added an achievement for using the table viewer camera.
  • Left/Right Bumper Buttons can now be used to change characters in the character viewer.
  • Performance boosts on Graceful Games & Great Gamble.
  • Performance boosts on Silly Circus & Crazy Carnival.

Magical Meadows

  • The Sunflowers & Tomato Plants now move out of the way when hit by the ball on the upper platform.
  • Adjusted Gem Locations

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where the ramp dust would play on level load on Magical Meadows & Wonderful Willows.

  • These new characters have identical behavior to the regular pinball (Roxy) and changes are visual only.

