Character Customization & Visual Polish

Character Customization
- The customization screen has been completely redesigned.
- More playable characters! Rapid Ryan is playable for those who have beaten the game. Tricky Trev is available for those who own the Ghoulish Games.*
- The magic trail/material on Roxy can now be disabled.
- Added a new rolling pose for Roxy, this is a toggle-able option and can be used instead of the realistic version.
- A text field has been added which will tell you the name of the cosmetic item and fur that you have equipped.
Graphics & UI
- Higher quality shadows on the pinball.
- Added 3 New LCD Screen animations, they have been sprinkled throughout the game. (There are 6 now, previously there were 3).
- Added Pre-Game LED Animations for Crazy Carnival & Silly Circus.
- Leaderboards button color slightly altered for better readability.
Miscellaneous
- Added an achievement for using the table viewer camera.
- Left/Right Bumper Buttons can now be used to change characters in the character viewer.
- Performance boosts on Graceful Games & Great Gamble.
- Performance boosts on Silly Circus & Crazy Carnival.
Magical Meadows
- The Sunflowers & Tomato Plants now move out of the way when hit by the ball on the upper platform.
- Adjusted Gem Locations
Bug Fixes
-
Fixed a bug where the ramp dust would play on level load on Magical Meadows & Wonderful Willows.
-
These new characters have identical behavior to the regular pinball (Roxy) and changes are visual only.
Changed files in this update