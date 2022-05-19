 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Lone Fungus update for 19 May 2022

0.3.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8769392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some spells being bugged (Double Shot related)
  • Fixed the Invincibility Stone not being un-equippable if you had it equipped before the patch
  • Blue Health Orb costs 20MP to cast now, and you won't get MP back if you hit it at the wrong time (I just realized I forgot to change the description though, fixing that next update)
  • Made the window to hit it a tiny bit longer
  • Also fixed the MP costs on Blue Health Orb, Cheaper Healing should have affect the cost but it was bugged
  • Faster Healing will synergize with the Blue Health Orb
  • Healing Blast has a synergy with Blue Health Orb
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link