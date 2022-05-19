- Fixed some spells being bugged (Double Shot related)
- Fixed the Invincibility Stone not being un-equippable if you had it equipped before the patch
- Blue Health Orb costs 20MP to cast now, and you won't get MP back if you hit it at the wrong time (I just realized I forgot to change the description though, fixing that next update)
- Made the window to hit it a tiny bit longer
- Also fixed the MP costs on Blue Health Orb, Cheaper Healing should have affect the cost but it was bugged
- Faster Healing will synergize with the Blue Health Orb
- Healing Blast has a synergy with Blue Health Orb
Lone Fungus update for 19 May 2022
0.3.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update