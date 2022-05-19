- Changed the Crystal Cave dungeon to PVPVE other players can enter the dungeon now and the monsters respawn every 2-5 mins I made this change because there was a issue with colonies saving on a instance based map so its changed to this for now. This is a workaround for now that might become permanent if liked. I think this is a healthy change because there's no warping time anymore either. The only reason I didn't do just PVE with other people coming in because players will camp the dungeon so since PVP is enabled you can kill them.
- Changed the shadow resolution to be more crisp.
- Increased the shadow distance to see shadows in the distance.
- Toned down the black outline slightly.
- Lowered natural movement speed per level on prowler from 0.0005 per level to 0.0001 per level because of the recent max level increase from 1000 to 32000.
- Lowered vitality stat from 250 to 100 per level because of massive armor gains from new gear and bonus stat gain to vitality from bonus points.
- Fixed monster spawning locations/farm spots timer per spawn from 300 to 5 seconds.
- Raised the Snek size per level slightly.
- Raised max Enoki Mushrooms stack from 1 to 2 and fixed a bug with damage over time.
- Increased stamina loss when sprinting from 5 to 8.
- Reworked and fixed a bug with Fungus Forest Spirit it now gives a buff while active to the player.
- Updated creature attribute UI.
- Updated armor skill and item UI.
- Fixed a issue with Haalk Demonic Scales passive not displaying.
- Completed some backend work.
- Changed the hitbox on the dungeon Sorceress not sure if its hittable or not now let me know if not.
- Fixed Santa quest.
Dead Event update for 19 May 2022
Hotfix 2.1.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update