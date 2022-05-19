 Skip to content

Dead Event update for 19 May 2022

Hotfix 2.1.2

Hotfix 2.1.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed the Crystal Cave dungeon to PVPVE other players can enter the dungeon now and the monsters respawn every 2-5 mins I made this change because there was a issue with colonies saving on a instance based map so its changed to this for now. This is a workaround for now that might become permanent if liked. I think this is a healthy change because there's no warping time anymore either. The only reason I didn't do just PVE with other people coming in because players will camp the dungeon so since PVP is enabled you can kill them.
  • Changed the shadow resolution to be more crisp.
  • Increased the shadow distance to see shadows in the distance.
  • Toned down the black outline slightly.
  • Lowered natural movement speed per level on prowler from 0.0005 per level to 0.0001 per level because of the recent max level increase from 1000 to 32000.
  • Lowered vitality stat from 250 to 100 per level because of massive armor gains from new gear and bonus stat gain to vitality from bonus points.
  • Fixed monster spawning locations/farm spots timer per spawn from 300 to 5 seconds.
  • Raised the Snek size per level slightly.
  • Raised max Enoki Mushrooms stack from 1 to 2 and fixed a bug with damage over time.
  • Increased stamina loss when sprinting from 5 to 8.
  • Reworked and fixed a bug with Fungus Forest Spirit it now gives a buff while active to the player.
  • Updated creature attribute UI.
  • Updated armor skill and item UI.
  • Fixed a issue with Haalk Demonic Scales passive not displaying.
  • Completed some backend work.
  • Changed the hitbox on the dungeon Sorceress not sure if its hittable or not now let me know if not.
  • Fixed Santa quest.

