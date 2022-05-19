Gamedec nominated for Best Polish Game of 2021!

Share · View all patches · Build 8768791 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 08:06:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We are happy to let you know that IGN Polska has nominated Gamedec for "Best Polish Game of 2021"!

To vote, click on the below graphic; it will redirect you to the Polish IGN website (then scroll down on the page to locate the voting form)

[url=https://pl.ign.com/ign/49351/feature/najlepsze-produkcje-2021-najlepsza-polska-gra]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35590813/77360c367efe38e16727541915a03d168ee8357d.png)

[/url]

This wouldn't be possible without all of you; the feedback you have provided us with throughout the past months that helped us to improve the game <3

Thank you in advance 😁