Gamedec nominated for Best Polish Game of 2021!

We are happy to let you know that IGN Polska has nominated Gamedec for "Best Polish Game of 2021"!
To vote, click on the below graphic; it will redirect you to the Polish IGN website (then scroll down on the page to locate the voting form)
[url=https://pl.ign.com/ign/49351/feature/najlepsze-produkcje-2021-najlepsza-polska-gra]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/35590813/77360c367efe38e16727541915a03d168ee8357d.png)
[/url]
This wouldn't be possible without all of you; the feedback you have provided us with throughout the past months that helped us to improve the game <3
Thank you in advance 😁
