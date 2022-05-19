 Skip to content

My Island update for 19 May 2022

v1.0 New 3D cloud sky and ocean system

Build 8768353

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content:

  • New 3D cloud dynamic weather system and day/night cycle, random multiple weather, real 3D clouds and lighting, greatly improve the visual effect of the game. You can ride a giant eagle through the clouds and soar in the clouds.

  • The new thunderstorm lightning system and natural sound atmosphere, random light rain, moderate rain, stormy weather, completely fixed issue with rain particles passing through roofs, and you will hear a small rain sound in the house, as if you were there.
  • New dynamic ocean system, realistic and highly optimized ocean water simulation, with 3D cloud sky, so dreamy tropical scenery.


  • New ocean buoyancy system, the physical simulation of sea water buoyancy is more realistic.


bug fixes and improvements:

  • Increased the flying height limit of riding a giant eagle, you can fly into the clouds.
  • Improved stability of raft and boat buoyancy simulations and improved turning flexibility.
  • Plant and animal LOD, texture optimization, reduce memory usage, reduce graphics card consumption, and improve frame rate.
  • Rain particles and weather system optimization, the frame rate can be maintained in rainy weather, and rain particles no longer pass through the roof.
  • Fixed the bug that the plants could not be irrigated automatically in rainy days.
  • Improved the way to save presets in the character customization interface, click the play button to use the current character to return to the menu
  • Redundant files and codes of old projects are optimized and cleaned up, and the overall operation is more efficient.

