Infinity Kingdom update for 19 May 2022

New Version(V2.1.0) Update Announcement

19 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Lords,

We are working on a regular update (estimated finished at 12:00 UTC).ːsteamhappyː The compensation reward had been sent, thanks for your patience.

If you want to know more details, please read the Patch 2.1.0 Notes.

If you have any questions or concerns about this update, please let us know! Leave your opinions in the comment section. Your voice will be well heard! Wish you a good day and enjoy the journey in Infinity Kingdom!

Yours sincerely,
Infinity Kingdom Team

