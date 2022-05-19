Release 1.21

Just in time for the Cerebral Puzzle Showcase, here's a medium-sized update!
Major:
- New save/load UI added! In addition to the ability to load your best solutions for each category, you can also explicitly save and load specific setups for a level. Useful while experimenting with different approaches before you've figured out how to beat the thing!
- New screenshot tool added! Accessible while running a level (or after having won it), it's a nice way to take a picture of your solution with stats attached. Very classy!
Minor:
- Change eyedroppers yet again. Right-mouse now picks up, and shift-rightmouse eyedrops.
- The selection tool is now available one area earlier.
- Flautistry is now a required level for completing the tutorial.
- Some rewording of level descriptions ('produce' replaced with 'accept' where appropriate).
- Simplify Lathertron description.
- Make the zoom UI less obtrusive.
- Add tooltips for invisible medals.
Have fun, all! :)
Changed files in this update