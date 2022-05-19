 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Manufactoria 2022 update for 19 May 2022

Release 1.21

Share · View all patches · Build 8767710 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just in time for the Cerebral Puzzle Showcase, here's a medium-sized update!

Major:

  • New save/load UI added! In addition to the ability to load your best solutions for each category, you can also explicitly save and load specific setups for a level. Useful while experimenting with different approaches before you've figured out how to beat the thing!
  • New screenshot tool added! Accessible while running a level (or after having won it), it's a nice way to take a picture of your solution with stats attached. Very classy!

Minor:

  • Change eyedroppers yet again. Right-mouse now picks up, and shift-rightmouse eyedrops.
  • The selection tool is now available one area earlier.
  • Flautistry is now a required level for completing the tutorial.
  • Some rewording of level descriptions ('produce' replaced with 'accept' where appropriate).
  • Simplify Lathertron description.
  • Make the zoom UI less obtrusive.
  • Add tooltips for invisible medals.

Have fun, all! :)

Changed files in this update

OS X Content Depot 1276071
  • Loading history…
Windows Content Depot 1276072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link