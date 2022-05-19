Hotfix: v.0.12.9

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Hotfix update version 0.12.9, has applied.
v.0.12.9 Patch Note
Balance
General
- Wild Difficulty
Monster HP: +40% → 25+40%
Buildings
- Gauss Pulsar
Attack Bounces: 3 → 4
- Space Defender
No longer receives buffs from other Space Defenders.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the stage could not be played after the "Dimension Travel" content was unlocked.
- Fixed the issue where walls could not be attacked on the planet "Profitis".
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
