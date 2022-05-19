 Skip to content

Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 19 May 2022

Hotfix: v.0.12.9

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.

Hotfix update version 0.12.9, has applied.

v.0.12.9 Patch Note

Balance

General
  • Wild Difficulty
    Monster HP: +40% → 25+40%
Buildings
  • Gauss Pulsar
    Attack Bounces: 3 → 4
  • Space Defender
    No longer receives buffs from other Space Defenders.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the stage could not be played after the "Dimension Travel" content was unlocked.
  • Fixed the issue where walls could not be attacked on the planet "Profitis".

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

