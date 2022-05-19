Knights of the Deep - 0.85

Added new Items and moves!
- Added projectiles for the Fire Scepter for the Light Attack button and transferred the wave motion to the Heavy Moves.
- Added projectiles for the Frost Scepter for the Light Attack button and transferred the wave motion to the Heavy Moves.
- Added a new attack for the Colt: Reload animation! It takes a time to reload but you restore all the uses.
- Added new item: Fan! Fan can send people flying, and do rapid attack , but do extremely low damage.
