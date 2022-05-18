AI Behaviors Update - Part 1

AI update Part 1 releasing as 00.59a and includes the following:
- AI measures off for hits and attempts to maintain distance from player while remaining inside the player's VR play area. Note that right now we're using the minimum space required by the game for these dimensions (1.5mx2m)
- AI will use punch combos depending on its skill level
- AI will punch harder and more accurately based on its skill levels
- AI has a library of punches and will select each punch based on its skill level before a match. AI will use punches based on its favorite punches. Note hat the first AI only knows two punches. I'll add more in part two of this update.
- AI will now feint, and use feints when executing punch combos
- AI will now predictively block incoming punches from the player depending on its skill level using a number of guarding positions
- AI will cover up areas that are being struck hard or repeatedly based on its skill level
- Weight class added to Circuit match cards
- AI dizzy animation is now more pronounced
- AI has many many more expression states and emotes actively during the fight, including anticipating potential incoming hits from a player
- Still some glitchy movements and sounds, but a big improvement over the previous AI. I'll start cleaning this up in part 2 which won't be long coming down the pipes :-)
Changed files in this update