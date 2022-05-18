 Skip to content

けものフレンズ Cellien May Cry update for 18 May 2022

Updated to version 1.23.1

Updated to version 1.23.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Corrected the description of "Enemy auto-look" and "Overlook at enemy" in the config.
  • Fixed a bug that "Target icon size", "Damage number size", "HP gauge size", and "Friends icon size" in the config were not displayed correctly.
  • Added the function that the viewpoint gradually returns to the default by running Serval when the free look camera is in the approach viewpoint or the top-down viewpoint.
  • Corrected the description of the passive skills of Golden Snub-nosed Monkey and Raccoon in the Chinese version.
  • Changed the names of passive skills of Golden Snub-nosed Monkey and Raccoon in the Chinese version.
  • Fixed a bug where a part of the map was displayed on the special floor for Lonesome Serval.
  • Fixed a bug that the fall collider does not exist on the special floor for Lonesome Serval.
  • Fixed a bug that the player character may be buried in the ground by the attack of Boss Cellien on the boss battle floor in the Savannah region.
  • Corrected a part of the collider in the room on the boss battle floor in the Savannah region, and changed a part of the layer.
  • Shrank the attack collider of the rush attack of "Alligator clips" and "Alligator clips (Raw)".
  • Adjusted the jump attack motion of "Alligator clips" and "Alligator clips (Raw)". (Lower jump altitude)
  • Adjusted camera work in "Alligator clips" and "Alligator clips (Raw)" battles.
  • Changed the knockback motion to change when the player character attacks "Imperatrix mundi" from above.

