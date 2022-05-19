Update Notes for 5/16/2022

- Added a restart level option to the pause menu when playing in single player or local co-op
- Fixed issue that could cause long stalls in online multiplayer and Cityscape levels
- Fixed manual beat map label loading and UI display for songs imported from the same windows drive letter as the game installation directory
- Added an Imported Songs category to the top of the Biome list in Free Play. They will also be listed in the appropriate biome
- Fixed metadata parsing for some MP3s with non-English titles and correctly enable Arabic font for imported songs
- Added a confirmation prompt when trying to remove imported songs and correctly update the Free Play menu UI
- Added language select to the display options shown before starting a new game. It is also accessible from the main options page in the menu
- Added a depth of field toggle to the video options
- Changed FOV scaling to use the window height instead of width, this correctly zooms the camera for ultrawide resolutions like 21:9
- Made Intensity on the World Map only reset to the highlighted location’s default if the player hasn't adjusted it during that session, until they return to the Overworld map
- Minor balance adjustments based on player feedback
- Made health pickups more frequent
- Slight increase to early game health
- Made equipment drop rarity a bit more generous, but pushed Legendary chance down a bit in early and mid levels
- Reduced Banshee boss health
- Fixed a bug that was preventing the final boss from using some of his attacks
- Fixed auto-aim not applying to enemies on pressure plates
- Fixed a spot in Cityscape where players could fall out-of-world
- Fixed an enemy spawn delay that was happening in some Crypt levels
- Fixed enemies occasionally spawning inside of collision in Depths
- Fixed a spot near Forest exit doorways where players could get stuck
- Made the metronome sound option default to "After no recent on beat input" for new players
- Prevent the metronome sound from playing during dialogue and cutscenes
- Fixed incorrect BPM being displayed in the menus for "Toss the Salt"
NOTE: Some of the new options are missing translations, which will be fixed in a future update
