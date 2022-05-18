Update Notes May 22

Additions
- Added a screen resolution slider to the settings menu.
- Steam achievements.
Changes
- Overhead view is now toggleable. Simply press left shift or right stick on gamepads.
- Platform cutscene in level 1-1 is now more intuitive.
- Game is now being built with a newer Unity version. Please report any issues!
Fixes
- Fixed hinged wooden bridge jiggles (hopefully).
- Fixed some UI elements not ignoring time scale as they should.
- Fixed curvature not resetting when reaching the end of a level.
Changed files in this update