Being Ball update for 18 May 2022

Update Notes May 22

Share · View all patches · Build 8765883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Additions
  • Added a screen resolution slider to the settings menu.
  • Steam achievements.
Changes
  • Overhead view is now toggleable. Simply press left shift or right stick on gamepads.
  • Platform cutscene in level 1-1 is now more intuitive.
  • Game is now being built with a newer Unity version. Please report any issues!
Fixes
  • Fixed hinged wooden bridge jiggles (hopefully).
  • Fixed some UI elements not ignoring time scale as they should.
  • Fixed curvature not resetting when reaching the end of a level.
