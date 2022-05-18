Changelog v0.1.3

Changelog:
- part 2 of the major visual update that is currently going on
- shadows are not as good as expected so we will try another approach in the following weeks
- fixed bug where NPCs could walk through the walls of Kronfeld
- fixed the same visual bugs with incorrect layering in Sankt Archon for the 4th time
- fixed being able to punch Paul while getting your items repaired
- fixed random names appearing for incorrect npcs
- added skip button in tutorial
- fixed multiple bugs related to church story path ("but wait, there's more" edition)
Known Bugs:
- it seems that updates on Steam delete meta progression and force a tutorial restart
Changed files in this update