Society's Paradigms update for 18 May 2022

Changelog v0.1.3

18 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • part 2 of the major visual update that is currently going on
  • shadows are not as good as expected so we will try another approach in the following weeks
  • fixed bug where NPCs could walk through the walls of Kronfeld
  • fixed the same visual bugs with incorrect layering in Sankt Archon for the 4th time
  • fixed being able to punch Paul while getting your items repaired
  • fixed random names appearing for incorrect npcs
  • added skip button in tutorial
  • fixed multiple bugs related to church story path ("but wait, there's more" edition)

Known Bugs:

  • it seems that updates on Steam delete meta progression and force a tutorial restart
