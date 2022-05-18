 Skip to content

Out of Sight Playtest update for 18 May 2022

Change Log: 806

Build 8765669

Patchnotes via Steam Community
    • Rolled back Boss spine import. Latest one got corrupted
  • Added audio to cutscene1
  • Added parallax cutscenes back into project
  • Added new scene for parallax cut scenes
  • Improved the way devices and handled when connected/disconnected at player select screen
  • Added damage animations to Boss.
  • Improved FOV looking at heard target. It looks a bit weird on certain movement directions
