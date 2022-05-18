-
- Rolled back Boss spine import. Latest one got corrupted
- Added audio to cutscene1
- Added parallax cutscenes back into project
- Added new scene for parallax cut scenes
- Improved the way devices and handled when connected/disconnected at player select screen
- Added damage animations to Boss.
- Improved FOV looking at heard target. It looks a bit weird on certain movement directions
Out of Sight Playtest update for 18 May 2022
Change Log: 806
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update