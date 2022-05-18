Change: Some improvements to the main map display.
Change: The tree density on some maps.
Fix: An issue with moving and shooting some units as they move from the sea to a beach.
Fix: Some terrain was not providing cover against shooting, as per the terrain effects chart.
Fix: Some woodland hexes were incorrectly allowing units to pass through them in a single movement action.
Tank Battle: Pacific update for 18 May 2022
Tank Battle: Pacific version 3.1.0 update
Change: Some improvements to the main map display.
Changed files in this update