Tank Battle: Pacific update for 18 May 2022

Tank Battle: Pacific version 3.1.0 update

Tank Battle: Pacific version 3.1.0 update for 18 May 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change: Some improvements to the main map display.
Change: The tree density on some maps.
Fix: An issue with moving and shooting some units as they move from the sea to a beach.
Fix: Some terrain was not providing cover against shooting, as per the terrain effects chart.
Fix: Some woodland hexes were incorrectly allowing units to pass through them in a single movement action.

