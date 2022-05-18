- City Leaders now gain XP from city population growth and building construction (up to Level 5 for characters that have none of: Civic, Artisan, Mercantile).
- Custom Unit Types now have access to weapon and armor variants (ie culture 'specials').
- Changed the Diplomacy Window display of Dungeon Factions to include more relevant information and to show the Dungeon site name as header.
- Faction Flags are now shown for major factions in the Diplomacy Window.
- Outliner now shows City Population next to the type moniker.
- Outliner now shows if an Outpost is in the process of upgrading to a City or Fortress.
- Fixed a bug causing the special ability availability logic for Custom Unit Types to use an inverted flag for cavalry status, leading to ability options not being as intended.
- Fixed a bug causing some special modifiers to damage to not be applied correctly when applied to ranged weapons.
- Fixed a bug causing Dungeon Factions based on Dungeons from custom map seeds to have the wrong name.
- Fixed a crash bug related to sieges by unaligned armies.
Wizards and Warlords update for 18 May 2022
Patch 1.0.3.34
Patchnotes via Steam Community
