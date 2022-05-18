 Skip to content

Wizards and Warlords update for 18 May 2022

Patch 1.0.3.34

Patch 1.0.3.34

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • City Leaders now gain XP from city population growth and building construction (up to Level 5 for characters that have none of: Civic, Artisan, Mercantile).
  • Custom Unit Types now have access to weapon and armor variants (ie culture 'specials').
  • Changed the Diplomacy Window display of Dungeon Factions to include more relevant information and to show the Dungeon site name as header.
  • Faction Flags are now shown for major factions in the Diplomacy Window.
  • Outliner now shows City Population next to the type moniker.
  • Outliner now shows if an Outpost is in the process of upgrading to a City or Fortress.
  • Fixed a bug causing the special ability availability logic for Custom Unit Types to use an inverted flag for cavalry status, leading to ability options not being as intended.
  • Fixed a bug causing some special modifiers to damage to not be applied correctly when applied to ranged weapons.
  • Fixed a bug causing Dungeon Factions based on Dungeons from custom map seeds to have the wrong name.
  • Fixed a crash bug related to sieges by unaligned armies.

