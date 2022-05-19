Patch V0.1.006 - Fire and Flames

--------- GAMEPLAY:

[Added] fires that can spread through ship

[Added] limit time a submarine can remain submerged - diesel engines no longer procude steam when submerged.

[Added] submarines should become invisible when under water

they should also no longer be able to see other ships

sonar will make them visible

[Added] Bomber squadrons instead of a long line of planes

[Added] Add explosion effects when a weapon is destroyed

[Removed] Removed Limit of Outer Plating.

Outer plating now costs firepower and is counted as a defensive part.

[Change] Depth control where players can choose to dive or submerge

--------- SHIPPART:

[Added] barrel depth charges

[Added] Depth charge bombers

--------- BATTLE:

[Added] Kamikaze Planes: Crashing planes set fire to ships they hit.

[Added] Clouds

--------- STEAM PAGE:

[Added] Add gifs to game description

[Added] Improve description in the store page

--------- BUGFIXES:

[Fixed] torpedoes should float a minimum of 20cm below see level

[Fixed] Shell trails are horizontal when shells get re-used.

[Fixed] Fix effects on aircraft

[Fixed] AI did not move close enough for torpedoes to be in range.

[Fixed] Sign In reward showing up every time one comes back from the editor

[Fixed] Liners, submarines and merchant ships could not be unlocked through battle. Can now be unlocked in sandbox battles.

[Fixed] Sometimes Icons of ships vanished after leaving the editor

[Fixed] Ships broke apart too easily in heavy waves. (Especially the HMS Couragous)

[Fixed] Size scala of ships is broken

[Fixed] Enemy bombers would often miss the ship completely

--------- UPGRADES:

[Added] Remove water from entire ship Upgrade

[Added] Increase bouyancy upgrade

[Added] Watertight Hull Upgrade

--------- MAINMENU:

[Added] Animations in the loadingscreen

[Added] Intermittend loading screen when loading another scene

[Added] Option to enable AI on the player ship in sandbox battles.

[Removed] Removed all locks on ships for sandbox battles.

--------- EDITOR:

[Added] Materials should display the length as a tooltip

[Added] Bomb test weapon

[Added] Depth charge test weapon