SHIPS AT WAR update for 19 May 2022

Patch V0.1.006 - Fire and Flames

Patch V0.1.006 - Fire and Flames · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--------- GAMEPLAY:

[Added] fires that can spread through ship
[Added] limit time a submarine can remain submerged - diesel engines no longer procude steam when submerged.
[Added] submarines should become invisible when under water
they should also no longer be able to see other ships
sonar will make them visible
[Added] Bomber squadrons instead of a long line of planes
[Added] Add explosion effects when a weapon is destroyed
[Removed] Removed Limit of Outer Plating.
Outer plating now costs firepower and is counted as a defensive part.
[Change] Depth control where players can choose to dive or submerge

--------- SHIPPART:

[Added] barrel depth charges
[Added] Depth charge bombers

--------- BATTLE:

[Added] Kamikaze Planes: Crashing planes set fire to ships they hit.
[Added] Clouds

--------- STEAM PAGE:

[Added] Add gifs to game description
[Added] Improve description in the store page

--------- BUGFIXES:

[Fixed] torpedoes should float a minimum of 20cm below see level
[Fixed] Shell trails are horizontal when shells get re-used.
[Fixed] Fix effects on aircraft
[Fixed] AI did not move close enough for torpedoes to be in range.
[Fixed] Sign In reward showing up every time one comes back from the editor
[Fixed] Liners, submarines and merchant ships could not be unlocked through battle. Can now be unlocked in sandbox battles.
[Fixed] Sometimes Icons of ships vanished after leaving the editor
[Fixed] Ships broke apart too easily in heavy waves. (Especially the HMS Couragous)
[Fixed] Size scala of ships is broken
[Fixed] Enemy bombers would often miss the ship completely

--------- UPGRADES:

[Added] Remove water from entire ship Upgrade
[Added] Increase bouyancy upgrade
[Added] Watertight Hull Upgrade

--------- MAINMENU:

[Added] Animations in the loadingscreen
[Added] Intermittend loading screen when loading another scene
[Added] Option to enable AI on the player ship in sandbox battles.
[Removed] Removed all locks on ships for sandbox battles.

--------- EDITOR:

[Added] Materials should display the length as a tooltip
[Added] Bomb test weapon
[Added] Depth charge test weapon

