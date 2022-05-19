Patch V0.1.006 - Fire and Flames

--------- GAMEPLAY:
[Added] fires that can spread through ship
[Added] limit time a submarine can remain submerged - diesel engines no longer procude steam when submerged.
[Added] submarines should become invisible when under water
they should also no longer be able to see other ships
sonar will make them visible
[Added] Bomber squadrons instead of a long line of planes
[Added] Add explosion effects when a weapon is destroyed
[Removed] Removed Limit of Outer Plating.
Outer plating now costs firepower and is counted as a defensive part.
[Change] Depth control where players can choose to dive or submerge
--------- SHIPPART:
[Added] barrel depth charges
[Added] Depth charge bombers
--------- BATTLE:
[Added] Kamikaze Planes: Crashing planes set fire to ships they hit.
[Added] Clouds
--------- STEAM PAGE:
[Added] Add gifs to game description
[Added] Improve description in the store page
--------- BUGFIXES:
[Fixed] torpedoes should float a minimum of 20cm below see level
[Fixed] Shell trails are horizontal when shells get re-used.
[Fixed] Fix effects on aircraft
[Fixed] AI did not move close enough for torpedoes to be in range.
[Fixed] Sign In reward showing up every time one comes back from the editor
[Fixed] Liners, submarines and merchant ships could not be unlocked through battle. Can now be unlocked in sandbox battles.
[Fixed] Sometimes Icons of ships vanished after leaving the editor
[Fixed] Ships broke apart too easily in heavy waves. (Especially the HMS Couragous)
[Fixed] Size scala of ships is broken
[Fixed] Enemy bombers would often miss the ship completely
--------- UPGRADES:
[Added] Remove water from entire ship Upgrade
[Added] Increase bouyancy upgrade
[Added] Watertight Hull Upgrade
--------- MAINMENU:
[Added] Animations in the loadingscreen
[Added] Intermittend loading screen when loading another scene
[Added] Option to enable AI on the player ship in sandbox battles.
[Removed] Removed all locks on ships for sandbox battles.
--------- EDITOR:
[Added] Materials should display the length as a tooltip
[Added] Bomb test weapon
[Added] Depth charge test weapon
Changed files in this update