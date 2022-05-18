Hotfix Patch 0.13.1

CHANGES
Factional Reputation / Waft Emitter / MIX.R
- The amount of extra creatures that are sent during base attacks in multiplayer has been lowered.
- Lowered the amount of negative reputation players gain when hanging around certain areas of the yard that aren't bug dens.
- Players no longer generate negative reputation with Bees by just being in the Flowerbed area.
- The max amount of flying creatures that can be attacking your base at the exact same time has been halved. No change for non-flying creatures.
- Infected Gnats no longer participate in defense events.
- Infected Wolf Spiders no longer participate in base attacks...for now.
- Defense event creatures are now much easier to stun.
- Defense event creatures now remain stunned for longer.
- Defense event creatures now have a much lower stun cooldown.
- Defense event creatures now take 3x damage from turrets (up from 2x).
- The amount of attacking creatures sent to larger bases have been decreased in size.
Turrets
- Turrets are now unlocked on earlier BURG.L chips.
- Turret recipes have been changed to require lower tier ingredients to account for earlier acquisition.
- Pollen turret now guaranteed to stun (almost) all wave creatures in a single shot.
- The creature's stun cooldown has to lapse before they can be stunned again.
- Pollen turret now also applies a 70% movement slow for 20 seconds.
- Turrets can aim slightly higher and lower.
Combat
- The player can now attack enemies using melee through windows and over walls more reliably.
Charcoal Items
- Charcoal Torch durability doubled.
- Charcoal Torch now only requires 1 charcoal to repair.
- Charcoal Canteen durability doubled.
- Charcoal Canteen can now hold 6 drops.
Explosive Burr Trap
- Explosive Burr trap now does significantly less damage to buildings and players.
- Explosive Burr trap now does much more damage to wave creatures.
- Explosive Burr trap now has twice the explosion range.
- Explosive Burr trap can now be placed on walls and ceilings.
Armor
- All base armor Damage Threshold values increased by 10%.
Creature Cards
- Looting the last existing TAZ.T, RUZ.T, and ARC.R in the yard will guarantee regular and gold card unlocks for those creatures.
- This will retroactively unlock for those who have already looted all of these creatures in their yard upon loading your game.
- Looting the Assistant Manager will grant you the gold card even if you had not previously PEEP'd it.
- This will retroactively unlock for those who have already defeated the Assistant Manager without having PEEP'd it upon loading your game.
BUG FIXES - ALL PLATFORMS:
Major Issues:
- You can invite players to your game and join player's games via the Steam overlay again.
- Improved memory usage on Xbox Series S to prevent out of memory crashes.
- Items will no longer gradually lose durability after multiple save / loads on difficulties that are not "Medium".
Crash Fixes:
- Fixed loading crash dealing with Ant colonies.
- Fixed client crash when joining games dealing with Quests.
- Fixed random shutdown crash.
- Fixed random crash relating to players approaching and moving away from creatures.
Other Issues:
- Black soldier ants that are part of defense events are properly lootable again.
- Grinder items properly move to the "Completed" section on complete instead of getting stuck in the "Queue" section.
- MIX.R's no longer take a long time to stop spinning on success.
- RUZ.T gold card unlocks properly now.
