Hotfix 0.15.17.3808

New Content
- Sentry Turret ability has a casting animation now
- SFX when terminals are captured
- New environment art assets around the map
- Tower shield VFX
Balance changes
- Exploding barrels in map no longer deal friendly fire. Added warning circle for 0.25 second before they explode
Bug Fixes
- Casting Smash ability will now cancel reloading
- Casting Healing Burst cancels reloading and now has a short cast time
- Casting Rage ability cancels reloading
- Fixed reload animations not playing
- Potential bug fix for certain player skins not having the correct hitbox in multiplayer
- Fixed default reticule flashing bug when switching back from Dual Wield
Changed files in this update