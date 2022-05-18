 Skip to content

Revn update for 18 May 2022

Hotfix 0.15.17.3808

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content

  • Sentry Turret ability has a casting animation now
  • SFX when terminals are captured
  • New environment art assets around the map
  • Tower shield VFX

Balance changes

  • Exploding barrels in map no longer deal friendly fire. Added warning circle for 0.25 second before they explode

Bug Fixes

  • Casting Smash ability will now cancel reloading
  • Casting Healing Burst cancels reloading and now has a short cast time
  • Casting Rage ability cancels reloading
  • Fixed reload animations not playing
  • Potential bug fix for certain player skins not having the correct hitbox in multiplayer
  • Fixed default reticule flashing bug when switching back from Dual Wield

