Patch 0.25.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8764192 · Last edited 19 May 2022 – 18:19:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This patch is for an experimental (i.e. beta or unstable) build. If you'd like to learn more about our experimental process or how to access the experimental build, please see this post.

Changes as of 0.25.1

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

Optimization

🪐Significant performance improvements have been made to many of the game's systems. This should create a much smoother gameplay experience for players with less powerful computers or very large cities

Disabled error logging by default As the game has become more stable we no longer need to constantly log any background errors. This should result in a slight performance increase for players If there are consistent issues in a save file error logging can be enabled from the settings menu before submitting bug reports



Quality of Life Changes

🪐Added Truck Queue Truck production can now be queued, as long as you have the credits you can start queueing trucks in your transport hub once it's online

🪐Tutorials will now prompt players before immediately delivering tutorial instructions The first few tutorial steps will still automatically play, after those players will be prompted to accept the next objective when they are ready

Holding down the increase or decrease dedicated workers button on the employee management panel will now continuously add or remove dedicated workers

Added tooltip to the button for increasing storage space in the spaceport and council hall when the player cannot afford the upgrade

Updated the rival selection button

Added a progress bar to buildings that are on fire This bar will display the current fire intensity on the building and should make it easier to see which buildings need to be extinguished first

Added a warning notification when any building catches fire This notification appears similar to the building under attack notification Clicking the notification will center the camera on the first building to catch fire, or return to city view when inside a building The notification will tell you how many buildings are on fire, and the current fire intensity of the first building to catch fire



VFX

Added VFX to trucks when they get upgraded in the science lab

Added VFX to operational air purifiers

Balance Changes

Rebel ships have -20/-30/-40 HP for Tier 1/2/3 respectively

Rebel ships with Gatling guns are weighted as more difficult and should not show up in earlier waves as often

Player ships have -20/-40/-60 HP for Tier 1/2/3 respectively

Building construction time is 30% faster for all buildings

Increased the time it takes for an extinguished building to reignite

Fixes as of 0.25.1

Fixed an issue with codex entries that didn't have a set image displaying the image of the last codex entry selected

Fixed an issue that caused the brightness to decrease in city view after leaving combat view

Fixed damaged buildings losing damage texture if an upgrade is canceled

Fixed livability stat on residential buildings not displaying "Unlivable" when completely full of waste

Fixed an issue with the "Discovered Technologies" section of the Tech Web panel not being populated till at least 1 scientist was assigned

Fixed new game panel not disappearing after selecting the load option in the main menu

Fixed Quill Baas' name not being localized in the new game menu

Fixed advisor call button not always being available in certain situations

Fixed incorrect mining rates being shown on isotope nodes targeted by mines after loading the game

Fixed saving and loading in shipyards not saving the camera orientation

Fixed a rare issue that could cause citizens to become "stuck" on the corner of the spaceport while call to arms was active

Fixed Rival AI being able to complete some tutorial steps for the player

Fixed an issue that caused the Rival AI's power grid to be visible in the fog of war when the power overlay was on

Fixed an issue that could allow ships to instantly dock in shipyards from anywhere on the map

Fixed an issue that would cause Sciaro's third tutorial step to not complete if the ruin selected was an un-activated inert ruin

Fixed an issue where the Rival AI could unlock achievements for the player

Fixed the newsletter signup not accepting capital letters in email addresses

Fixed inability to unlock Quill Baas' codex entry

Fixed an issue that could cause some employees to get stuck after using "Dismantle All" on a ship

Fixed an issue where buildings that were being upgraded were still visible and selectable through the fog of war when command range was lost

You can find the full list of known issues here.