Age of Empires IV update for 25 May 2022

Age of Empires IV — Patch 15965 is Now Live!

Build 8764136 · Last edited by Wendy

The latest patch for Age of Empires IV is now available!

Patch 15965 brings fixes to the shift-queue bug that we know you’ve been asking for and more!
NOTE: Upon updating to this patch, you will no longer be able to utilize replays and saves from previous updates. While we do our best effort to minimize impact on saves, Campaign and Skirmish saves from the previous patch are impacted and will no longer be accessible after you update. Campaign progress will NOT be lost with this patch update.

