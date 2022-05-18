 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Infindustry update for 18 May 2022

Version 1.15

Share · View all patches · Build 8764092 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Steam Power.
  • Changed the art of Rails and Rail Station.
  • Added new option to create larger/wider water areas during map-gen.
  • Added conveyor belt tower.
  • Series of same objects, ex road, can now be removed by click-drag mouse rather than clicking individual object.
  • Now easier to build rails over water.
  • Boats can now navigate narrower rivers and find it easier to pass each other.
  • Export panel is now closed and belt port deselected when a building is selected.
  • Building panel is now closed and building deselected when a building belt port is selected.
  • Fixed: Copy/Pasting building settings did not work correctly for building belt ports.
  • Fixed: Newly spawned building belt ports were linked and settings on one would apply to the other.
  • Fixed: Rail not visible in build mode.
  • Added Rail Bridge to cross another rail without intersection.
  • Added Wall junction pieces.
  • The road/belt placement tool now remembers the last height used. You can turn this off in game settings if you prefer the old method where height resets to 0.
  • Adjusted stair placement so that it is easier to align with raised stairs in uneven terrain areas.
  • Added recipes to Research Institute to convert between reputation ranks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1944212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link