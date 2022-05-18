- Added Steam Power.
- Changed the art of Rails and Rail Station.
- Added new option to create larger/wider water areas during map-gen.
- Added conveyor belt tower.
- Series of same objects, ex road, can now be removed by click-drag mouse rather than clicking individual object.
- Now easier to build rails over water.
- Boats can now navigate narrower rivers and find it easier to pass each other.
- Export panel is now closed and belt port deselected when a building is selected.
- Building panel is now closed and building deselected when a building belt port is selected.
- Fixed: Copy/Pasting building settings did not work correctly for building belt ports.
- Fixed: Newly spawned building belt ports were linked and settings on one would apply to the other.
- Fixed: Rail not visible in build mode.
- Added Rail Bridge to cross another rail without intersection.
- Added Wall junction pieces.
- The road/belt placement tool now remembers the last height used. You can turn this off in game settings if you prefer the old method where height resets to 0.
- Adjusted stair placement so that it is easier to align with raised stairs in uneven terrain areas.
- Added recipes to Research Institute to convert between reputation ranks.
Infindustry update for 18 May 2022
Version 1.15
Patchnotes via Steam Community
