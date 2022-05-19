Update notes for v0.75.5

Gameplay
- Prevent using troop abilities that spawn troops or map entities if the target position is not totally empty (prevents stacking of Tinkerer mines)
- Using an ability now removes the effects of the “Mist” spell
- Make income generating artifacts apply their income correctly when auto-equipped after winning a battle
- Fix not being able to select more than two targets for higher tier spells that allows for three targets
- Fix claimable things on the map erroneously showing “(Visited)” although never visited or claimed by the player
- Fix exploit where endless troops could be gained by splitting of small amounts from stack while keeping it above "max" stack size
- Set a maximum value of 6 to each of the five Essence stats that troops have
UI
- Lobby: Fix lobby client not able to see active Wielder choice of AI players
- Lobby: Make sure Cancel Ready button is removed and replaced with buffer animation when multiplayer game is starting
- Lobby: Fix visual bug where Starting Wielder changed (visually only) when host started game
- Lobby: Fix wrong player names being shown in chat
- Fix bug in kingdom overview that didn’t evaluate state of buttons on new turn
- Fix bug in purchase UI that caused upgraded Rana Tremors to show (they don’t exist)
- Add ability to drop and destroy artifacts in the inventory
- Fix “auto battle” button being shown for opponent when playing hotseat battles
AI
- Make Easy AI even easier
- Speculative fix for “KeyNotFoundException: Could not find a key for SongsOfConquest.Common.Ai.PoolableUtilityCalculation”
Map Editor
- Fix issue with kill team trigger that made it impossible to select what team to kill
- Fix issue with game softlocking setting buildings to upgraded that didn’t have an upgrade available.
Multiplayer
- Fixed issue where joining players were able to change the faction and starting wielder of an AI team
Misc
- Community maps are now sorted by Popularity rather than newest in the browser
- Enable authenticating mod.io through a steam account.
Changed files in this update