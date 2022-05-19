 Skip to content

Songs of Conquest update for 19 May 2022

Update notes for v0.75.5

Gameplay

  • Prevent using troop abilities that spawn troops or map entities if the target position is not totally empty (prevents stacking of Tinkerer mines)
  • Using an ability now removes the effects of the “Mist” spell
  • Make income generating artifacts apply their income correctly when auto-equipped after winning a battle
  • Fix not being able to select more than two targets for higher tier spells that allows for three targets
  • Fix claimable things on the map erroneously showing “(Visited)” although never visited or claimed by the player
  • Fix exploit where endless troops could be gained by splitting of small amounts from stack while keeping it above "max" stack size
  • Set a maximum value of 6 to each of the five Essence stats that troops have

UI

  • Lobby: Fix lobby client not able to see active Wielder choice of AI players
  • Lobby: Make sure Cancel Ready button is removed and replaced with buffer animation when multiplayer game is starting
  • Lobby: Fix visual bug where Starting Wielder changed (visually only) when host started game
  • Lobby: Fix wrong player names being shown in chat
  • Fix bug in kingdom overview that didn’t evaluate state of buttons on new turn
  • Fix bug in purchase UI that caused upgraded Rana Tremors to show (they don’t exist)
  • Add ability to drop and destroy artifacts in the inventory
  • Fix “auto battle” button being shown for opponent when playing hotseat battles

AI

  • Make Easy AI even easier
  • Speculative fix for “KeyNotFoundException: Could not find a key for SongsOfConquest.Common.Ai.PoolableUtilityCalculation”

Map Editor

  • Fix issue with kill team trigger that made it impossible to select what team to kill
  • Fix issue with game softlocking setting buildings to upgraded that didn’t have an upgrade available.

Multiplayer

  • Fixed issue where joining players were able to change the faction and starting wielder of an AI team

Misc

  • Community maps are now sorted by Popularity rather than newest in the browser
  • Enable authenticating mod.io through a steam account.

